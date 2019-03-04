Horse racing selections for Tuesday March 5: Maybe waiting's over Big Time at Wolverhampton

Big Time Maybe has been knocking on the door in all his three races since having had wind surgery and can finally get his head in front in the Betway Sprint Handicap at Wolverhampton.

He went pretty close last time when only beaten half a length by Time To Reason at Chelmsford, and can strike for the first time since being bought out of Tom Dascombe’s stable for 11,500 guineas after winning a seller at Lingfield in June.

Decoration Of War can be backed in the sunracing.co.uk Handicap for Mick Appleby and Luke Morris.

The four-year-old is twice a course and distance winner, and ran an encouraging race here last month on his return from a mini-break.

Sent off favourite, his supporters unfortunately suffered when he met with trouble in running at a vital time.

If the market speaks in his favour again, he has to be followed.

The Appleby yard has claims of a double, with Admiral Rooke a player in the Betway Casino Handicap.

His effort here last month was his best yet in four starts since joining Appleby and while he is still a maiden, it is worth noting his mark is a fair bit lower than it was in the summer, when hitting the crossbar on a number of occasions.

There should be a race in him at this level.

Dream Magic last entered the winner’s enclosure 13 months ago on this track, but his turn looked near when he was caught close home and went down by a neck to Epitaph over this mile and a half.

Mark Loughnane’s five-year-old can hit the target in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

Dodgy Bob finds it hard to get his head in front but has been knocking on the door in his five starts this year and deserves a change of luck.

The Follow Top Tipster Templegate At Sun Racing Handicap represents his latest chance.

Some Can Dance can make the right moves to gain success in the GG Fast Results Handicap Hurdle at Exeter.

After winning at Carlisle two weeks ago, Sam Drinkwater’s charge goes to the other end of the country in search of a double. The six-year-old can defy an 8lb hike on the ratings.

Molly Carew can defy a 7lb penalty in the Weatherbys Hamilton Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Trainer Neil Mulholland has every right to run the seven-year-old again before the handicapper has his say, as she won convincingly by 10 lengths at Ffos Las.

Northern Beau enjoyed a confidence-boosting triumph at Leicester the other day and can make light of a 7lb penalty in the Northumberland Golf Club Mares’ Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

Michael Scudamore’s six-year-old benefited from a positive ride by Richie McLernon and pulled out more when challenged to defeat Oscar World by seven lengths.

Chase The Wind can go one better the Parklands Driving Grange Handicap Chase after an encouraging first run following a wind operation.

Joanne Foster’s charge was beaten three and a quarter lengths by Sideways, after looking the likely winner before the penultimate fence.

The 10-year-old drops down in trip a quarter of a mile and that should be in his favour.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 2.15 Field Exhibition, 2.45 Truckin Away, 3.15 Some Can Dance, 3.45 Molly Carew, 4.15 Silent Encore, 4.45 Cracking Destiny.

NEWCASTLE: 2.00 Arctic Road, 2.30 Chase The Wind, 3.00 Promise Of Peace, 3.30 Northern Beau, 4.00 Court Dreaming, 4.30 Raymond.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Admiral Rooke, 5.30 Moon Of Baroda, 6.00 BIG TIME MAYBE (NAP), 6.30 Dream Magic, 7.00 Decoration Of War, 7.30 Dodgy Bob.