Horse racing selections for Tuesday, April 16: Australia can have a g'day at Newmarket

With a run under his belt Western Australia can win the Bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt spent his juvenile year mixing it with some of the best around, and he certainly was not disgraced.

His fourth placed finish behind Persian King and Magna Grecia - who went on to claim Group One glory - in the Autumn Stakes reads very well in the context of this event.

Western Australia actually ran way above market expectations when third in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster won by Magna Grecia, and with that in mind it was a little disappointing he could not win on his reappearance at Dundalk.

He finished second behind Playa Del Puente who has since been sold to race abroad out of Michael Halford’s yard.

Nevertheless, O’Brien’s string invariably come forward for a run so with the benefit of that under his belt, he should take all the beating.

Mot Juste can win the Lanwades Stud Nell Gywn Stakes for Roger Varian.

Varian traditionally starts the season well and did so at Doncaster, so there are less worries about a horse being ready first time out with one from his yard.

Mot Juste’s first two runs were pretty inauspicious, but then the penny seemed to drop.

She won a Beverley novice race by seven lengths, and then took a huge step forward to win the Oh So Sharp Stakes on her final juvenile outing.

This represents another big ask, but Varian spoke about her in glowing terms recently and she looks worth siding with.

Kuwait Currency can win the Bet365 European Free Handicap for Richard Hannon.

Having disappointed on his debut, he then bolted up by six lengths at Lingfield before winning a Listed race at Salisbury.

Outclassed in two Group Ones after that, it means he starts this season with a workable handicap mark and Hannon clearly feels he can do some damage off it this season.

Desert Doctor flew from the rear all too late last time out at Kempton and might still be ahead of his mark in the Weatherbys TBA Handicap.

The four-year-old has done all his winning on the all-weather, but he does have the odd good run on turf to his credit - suggesting he can be just as effective.

Another who has been winning on the all-weather is Richard Fahey’s beautifully bred War Tiger and he looks the one to be on in the Bet365 Handicap.

Over the jumps at Exeter, Acey Milan can give Anthony Honeyball a fillip after the retirement of Ms Parfois by winning the Follow At RacingTV On Twitter Novices’ Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 2.05 Acey Milan, 2.40 Bonza Girl, 3.15 Stony Stream, 3.50 I See You Well, 4.25 Come On Charlie, 5.00 Drumlynn, 5.35 Grumpy Charley.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Stagehand, 1.50 Desert Doctor, 2.25 Kuwait Currency, 3.00 WESTERN AUSTRALIA (NAP), 3.35 Mot Juste, 4.10 Chasing Dreams, 4.45 Tatweej, 5.20 War Tiger.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Amor Fati, 6.15 Mystical Moon, 6.45 Invitational, 7.15 Kyllang Rock, 7.45 Lopes Dancer, 8.15 Grasmere.