Horse racing selections for Friday, March 22: Power to be unleashed at Lingfield

Exceeding Power can notch his fifth victory at Lingfield in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

Martin Bosley’s eight-year-old has reserved some of his best efforts for the Surrey circuit and his career-high mark of 92 tells us he returns in the form of his life - despite his advancing years.

He secured his most recent Lingfield in the stewards’ room, having passed the post narrowly behind Petite Jack after being impeded close home.

Petite Jack has won since and renews rivalry in an attempt to settle the score.

However, his penalty for last week’s triumph means Exceeding Power is actually 6lb better off for the rematch and he should come out on top once more under regular partner George Wood.

Thelonious can confirm the abundant promise of his racecourse debut three weeks ago with victory in the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes.

The son of Sea The Moon is out of a mare who has produced several winners and it is only a matter of time before he joins that list, judged on his first competitive appearance.

Michael Bell’s charge looked a little outpaced and in need of the experience, but there was a lot to like about the way he boxed on to finish third behind the long odds-on favourite Moonlight Spirit.

Thelonious should have a better idea of what is required this time and with the step up to a mile and a half sure to suit, he has obvious claims.

Kwanza is of significant interest in the concluding Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

The four-year-old finished well beaten in three novice outings for David Simcock, but it would be no surprise to see her leave that form behind as she makes her handicap debut, seasonal reappearance and first start since joining Mark Johnston.

James Tate has a couple of strong chances at Newcastle’s evening fixture.

The Newmarket handler is fancied to get off to a winning start with Colony Queen in the opening Ladbrokes Handicap.

Following successive runner-up finishes, the Gregorian filly made it third time lucky at Wolverhampton last month before being narrowly denied on her handicap bow at Chelmsford a fortnight ago.

She is open to further progress and with a step up in trip a positive, she can get back on the winning trail.

Tate could well double up with Coastline, who looks more than capable of landing the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies’ Novice Stakes judged on narrow defeats here and at Wolverhampton last autumn.

The Listed NRC Sales Running For Sue Ryder Charity Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race is the main event at Newbury and the vote goes to the Harry Fry-trained Green Dolphin.

Following a promising third-placed finish on his Warwick debut, the five-year-old bolted up at Wincanton to earn himself this step up in grade.

It would be fitting if Noel Fehily can steer him to success the day before he retires from the saddle at the Berkshire circuit.

Kenny Johnson’s King Golan rates the best bet at Musselburgh.

The eight-year-old was twice an easy winner at Kelso in October and was only narrowly denied the hat-trick on his return from a four-month break here just over three weeks ago.

Just 2lb higher, another bold bid looks assured.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 5.10 Your Pal Tal, 5.45 Libras Power, 6.15 Kasbah, 6.45 Major Reward, 7.15 Crossingoz, 7.45 Dream Focus, 8.15 Pearlman, 8.45 Sharjah.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Little Rock, 2.40 At Your Service, 3.15 Fareeq, 3.50 EXCEEDING POWER (NAP), 4.20 Thelonious, 4.55 Kwanza.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Copper Gone West, 2.30 Frame Rate, 3.05 King Golan, 3.40 Iconic Belle, 4.10 Left Back, 4.45 Young Dev, 5.15 Desaray Girl.

NEWBURY: 2.20 Morning Vicar, 2.50 Sandy Beach, 3.25 Travertine, 4.00 Classic Ben, 4.30 Nube Negra, 5.05 Green Dolphin, 5.35 Wonderful Charm.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Colony Queen, 6.00 Porrima, 6.30 Coastline, 7.00 Chosen World, 7.30 Zapper Cass, 8.00 Hanati.