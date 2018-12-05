Friday's horse racing selections: Watch worth a look at Kempton

Watchable may not be the force he once was but he has been running well of late and looks the answer to the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

Watchable may not be the force he once was but he has been running well of late and looks the answer to the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

David O’Meara’s eight-year-old was rated as high as 110 a couple of seasons ago, placing at Listed and Group-race level on multiple occasions.

A largely disappointing campaign in 2017 saw his mark fall to 90 for the start of this year and he has enjoyed a decent season, winning at Doncaster and Pontefract and running some fine races in defeat.

He lines up for his latest assignment following successive runner-up finishes at Kempton and Newcastle in November and looks well placed to land a deserves success in this six-furlong event.

Panmolle can make it third time lucky for John Gosden in the 100% Profit Boost At 32redsport.com Maiden Stakes.

The daughter of Lawman is a typically well-bred product of Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms operation, with her dam - Panzanella - a half-sister to the mighty Kingman.

Panmolle was a favourite on her racecourse debut at Lingfield in September and although odds-on backers had their fingers burned, she finished second with plenty of promise.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 6.00 Kasbah, 6.30 Libras Power, 7.00 Smart Stinger, 7.30 Equitant, 8.00 Dawn Trouper, 8.30 Pampushka, 9.00 Secret Wizard.

EXETER: 12.25 Get Wishing, 1.00 Volcano, 1.30 Remastered, 2.05 Siruh Du Lac, 2.35 Black Op, 3.10 The Two Amigos, 3.40 Edwardstone.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Zahirah, 5.45 Just Later, 6.15 Risaala, 6.45 Riviera Claire, 7.15 Panmolle, 7.45 WATCHABLE (NAP), 8.15 Lightening Dance, 8.45 Your Band.

SANDOWN: 12.50 Peppay Le Pugh, 1.20 Nebuchadnezzar, 1.55 Lillington, 2.25 QUOI DE NEUF (NAP), 3.00 Holbrook Park, 3.30 Ey Up Rocky.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.10 Millie The Minx, 12.40 Nefyn Point, 1.10 Troubled Soul, 1.40 Apterix, 2.05 Travertine, 2.50 The Some Dance Kid, 3.20 Big Bad Bear.