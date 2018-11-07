Friday's Gazette horse racing selections: Alfred can be great at Newcastle

Alfred Richardson did it very easily on his latest visit to Newcastle and must have every chance of following up on his return to Gosforth Park.

Since opening his account for the year at Wetherby in June, the John Davies-trained four-year-old has run some fine races in defeat, most notably finishing third in the lucrative final of the Straight-Mile Series at Redcar.

Switching back to the all-weather for the first time since March 2017 a shade over three weeks ago, Alfred Richardson was held up towards the rear of the field after a tardy start, but sliced through before pulling clear.

The handicapper has handed him an 8lb rise in the weights - but with just three all-weather runs under his belt, he is very much unexposed, and the sunracing.co.uk Handicap looks a good opportunity for him to add to his tally.

Arms Of The Angel could make it third time lucky in the Ladbrokes Home Of Odds Boost Novice Auction Stakes.

The daughter of Jukebox Jury caught the eye after blowing the start on her debut here a month ago. It is testament to her ability that she was beaten only a length into third place.

Twilight has enjoyed a fine season on turf and can continue her excellent form in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies’ Handicap. Tim Easterby’s filly was rated just 50 when opening her account at Catterick in August. But subsequent triumphs at Leicester, Hamilton and back at Leicester have seen her climb to a mark of 73.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 6.00 Chamrousse, 6.30 Country Garden, 7.00 Eacharn, 7.30 Boston Bruin, 8.00 King’s Field, 8.30 Touch Of Gold, 9.00 Akua.

FONTWELL: 1.15 Gonnabegood, 1.50 Jet Set, 2.20 Shambra, 2.55 Mon Port, 3.25 Goring One, 3.55 Jeremiah James.

HEXHAM: 1.05 Remastered, 1.40 Lord Yeats, 2.10 Mac N Cheese, 2.45 Back To Balloo, 3.15 Inchcolm, 3.45 Strike West.

WARWICK: 12.50 Idilico, 1.25 De Name Evades Me, 2.00 Cubomania, 2.30 Finley’s Eyes, 3.05 Indian Native, 3.35 Jarlath, 4.05 Agent Valdez.