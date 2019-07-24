Golfers take their place for this year’s Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes

The 144-man field for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex is now confirmed after 49 golfers booked their place at Royal Lytham and St Annes at Monday qualifying.

Taking place at Hillside, Fairhaven, Southport and Ainsdale and St Annes Old Links, more than 500 golfers competed for the 49 remaining places in Europe’s only Senior Major Championship.

There will be local interest with Ian Crowther (Royal Lytham and St Annes ) and Ian Taylor (Fleetwood) among the qualifiers.

Crowther was tied for eighth on level par at St Annes Old Links, while Taylor’s round of two under saw him joint fifth at Fairhaven.

American Mike Goodes carded the lowest round of the day across the four sites, a five under 67 at Southport and Ainsdale, finishing two strokes ahead of Staysure Tour member Peter Scott.

Nine other golfers booked their places from Southport and Ainsdale, including Kumar Kami of Nepal and amateur Garry Lacy.

There were 13 places on offer at Hillside, host of the Betfred British Masters earlier this year, as Paul Archbold took medalist honours with a one under par round of 71.

Former Ryder Cup player Steven Richardson finished second with compatriots Andrew George and amateur Andrew Francis.

Gary Nicklaus, son of 18-time major champion Jack, also booked his place with a one over par round of 73.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee was one of 14 successful qualifiers from Fairhaven as he carded a one under par round of 72.

He finished two strokes behind co-medalists Doug Barron, Bob Cameron, Tom Gillis and amateur Steve Sansome.

Rounding out the qualifiers, Switzerland’s Robert Wiederkehr carded a four under round of 68 to finish first at St Annes Old Links, one stroke ahead of Esteban Toledo.