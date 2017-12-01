Old Links clinches notable Open double

St Annes Old Links Golf Club has been confirmed as the final qualifying venue for the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open.

It will be played on July 30 ahead of the Championship returning to nearby Royal Lytham & St Annes from August 2-5 which will mark the fifth time that course has hosted the Women’s British Open.

Professional and elite amateur golfers will compete for the available qualifying places over one round of 18 holes.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at The R&A, said: “St Annes Old Links is one of Great Britain and Ireland’s most prominent links courses and has a highly regarded reputation for hosting professional and elite amateur events.

Old Links has been a qualifying venue for The Open Championships on many occasions, most recently in 2012, and will host final qualifying in 2018 ahead of The 147th Open at Carnoustie.

It becomes the first venue to host final qualifying at both the Open Championship and Ricoh Women’s British Open in the same year.

Old Links has also held a number of elite amateur events including this year’s Boys Home Internationals, the English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship and the Girls home internationals.

Pre-Qualifying for the Ricoh Women’s British Open will be hosted at Hankley Common for the second consecutive year on July 16.