James Robinson's dramatic win in Open final qualifying at St Annes Old Links

St Annes resident James Robinson of Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club won Open Championship final qualifying at St Annes Old Links on Tuesday

The 29-year-old eagled the par-five 18th in his second round to win the 36-hole competition by two shots at 12-under par (67,65).

The other two qualifiers for the 147th Open at Carnoustie in a fortnight were Marcus Armitage of Howley Hall in Leeds (65,69) and Jack Senior of Carus Green in Kendal (68, 66), both finishing 10-under

Robinson added a 65 to his opening 67. Starting at the 10th in the second round, he finished the back nine birdie-birdie-eagle, hitting a four-iron to 12 inches at 18, and went on to safely book a place in The Open for the first time.

Senior, the Challenge Tour player from the Carus Green club near Kendal, opened with a 68 and was two strokes better in the afternoon. Rossendale-born Armitage, who moved to Leeds with his family in his teens, led after a first round 65 added a 69 in the afternoon.

The build-up to the competition had been dominated by the withdrawal of former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, whose clubs were still at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris when he arrived at St Annes on Monday.

The Ryder Cup star pulled out on the eve of the competition, preferring to focus on his remaining chances to qualify at the Irish and Scottish Opens rather than play at St Annes with hired clubs.

While the Northern Irishman was the notable absentee from the field of 72 it was three Englishmen who won through. The Swede Oscar Lengden missed out by one shot at nine-under after Senior birdied his last hole.

Robinson, who hit 11 birdies and only one bogey in his two rounds, tweeted: “Wow. Dreams really do come true. Enjoyed the day and looks like I’ve still got it.”

Callan Barrow of Royal Lytham and St Annes tied for 27th on level par (74,70), while Phillip Kelly of Coastal Property Group Lytham shared 40th spot at four over (74, 74).

Finland’s Oliver Lindell was second to Armitage after his first-round 66 but faded with a 78.