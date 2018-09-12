Fylde coast golf review: Steve Parry crowned Lancashire champion at Blackpool North Shore for second time

Steve Parry staged a grandstand finish to win the James Brearley Lancashire Open for the second time in three years at Blackpool North Shore.

The Hart Common professional won by two shots with a two-round total of 136 (67, 69), six under par.

Parry entered the second round a shot behind overnight leader Scott Howarth and looked to be slipping back after a double bogey at the ninth.

But he immediately retrieved the situation with an eagle at the next hole.

Parry, 40, birdied four of the next six holes and closed out victory with pars on the final two. He also picked up three Order of Merit awards in as many years.

Liverpool Driving Range professional Tim Ford repeated his opening 69 to share second place with Swinton Park’s David Smith (68, 70).

n Knott End Golf Club held its prestigious Ladies Championship – on of the few competitions still to involve 36 holes in one day.

The golfers battled through the wind and rain to complete four competitions on Sunday.

The main Ladies Championship gross competition was won in emphatic style by Joanne Kay with a score of 84 + 81= 165. Kath Wright was runner-up (91 + 94 = 185)

The Connie Oldham nett competition was won by Kath Coleman (74 + 84 =158), with Jean Gates a close second (78 + 82 = 160).

The 18-hole nett competition for the Marjorie Wilkinson Rose Bowl was won by Betty Lawrenson with a 75, while Evelyn Preston won the nine-hole competition (38.5).

Knott End Ladies also staged a charity stableford for McMillan Cancer Support.

Elaine Blackburn was the winner (37 points) and Kath Wright the runner-up (34).

n Fairhaven staged two men’s tournaments, the September medal and Whitehead Cup.

The medal was won by Simon Bone with a 70. John Cockerill was second (70) and Barry Causer third (73).

John Cockerill won the Whitehead Cup with a 70. Barry Causer was three shots behind in second and Howard Monk third (74).