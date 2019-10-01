Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg takes heart from Huddersfield victory

Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg was a happy man after they won again at the weekend.

Spragg’s players were 40-10 winners against Huddersfield at the Woodlands, scoring six tries to one against their injury-hit visitors.

That took them to 21 tries scored in only four games this season and also sees them second in the National Two North table.

Spragg said: “We struggled against Huddersfield last season and they were up at the top of the league.

“We were stuck in a dogfight against them here at the Woodlands in December and we couldn’t find a solution.

“Today we were much more clinical although perhaps we overplayed it in the last 10 minutes.

“But generally we were quite pragmatic, pretty skilful and when we moved the ball into spaces, then we were always dangerous.

“I was really pleased again with our scrummaging against one of the traditionally strong scrummaging clubs.

“Our lineout movement was good although we were a bit sloppy there and at one or two rucks.

“So we’ve got to sort out our discipline in these areas. But, overall, I’m very happy.

“To score 40 points against a team like Huddersfield, a good club who will be fighting throughout the season, is excellent.”

Victory sets them up for Saturday’s trip to Tynedale, who presently sit 10th in the table with a win, a draw and two defeats from their four matches so far.

Fylde have usually struggled at Tynedale over many seasons but they will make the long trip to Corbridge, almost on the Scottish border, with confidence that they can maintain their unbeaten record in the club’s centenary season.

“We’ve now one of the biggest tests of the season coming up,” Spragg said.

“We’ve struggled at Tynedale over the seasons.

“They always play really well against us, do their homework in advance very effectively and have worked us out tactically.

“I’m delighted to finish September unbeaten and we’ll try to rip into October as we have a number of tough games coming up.”