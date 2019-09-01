Fylde RFC 50 Hull Ionians 10: The ideal end to pre-season preparations

Fylde RFC will be hoping to bottle the form that saw them beat Hull Ionians 50-10 in their final game before the new National Two (North) season.

A superb display of running and handling rugby against the new National One boys brought eight tries to two.

It didn’t flatter the home side as they ran amok, especially in the first half, to lead 29-0 by the half-hour.

A quick break in the opening minutes gave Tom Carleton a half-gap which he exploited with a 40-metre burst to race under the posts, Greg Smith converting.

Almost immediately, a ruck near the Ionians’ line was initially held up before David Fairbrother drove over, Smith again converting.

George Brookes, back with the club after a year in Australia, then scored in the left corner before Ben Gregory broke through to touch down on 25 minutes.

Another fluent attack saw forwards and backs combine with a long pass from Carleton allowing Lex Botha to stroll in for a fifth try and a 29-0 lead.

Hull finally warmed to their task in the final minutes of the half, putting Fylde under pressure.

Jacob Conner was sinbinned for preventing release at a ruck and sustained pressure ended with Alex Torkington forcing his way over.

Leading 29-5 at half-time, Fylde began to ring the changes and saw their lead extended when Carleton broke through for his second try, Smith again converting.

Ionians’ heads did not drop, however, and they scored again through James Magee’s smart try.

Nevertheless, Fylde restored their control in the last 10 minutes with new arrival, Scott Rawlings, offloading for Tom Forster to score.

Rawlings was at it again late on, exploiting confusion near the line to dive on the loose ball and score with Smith’s conversion effectively ending the game.

However, Fylde will not be complacent when they start the season at Scunthorpe.