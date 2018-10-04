Fylde coast hockey update: Fylde Ladies' losing start, Lytham's high five, Rossall romp

Fylde Ladies began their league season at home to Leeds in the National Conference North and lost 2-1.

Trailing after 10 minutes, Fylde drew level just before half-time when Jenny Key scored from a penalty corner.

Mae Welch’s goal just after half-time proved the winner as Fylde could not force an equaliser.

Fylde Men maintained their perfect start with a 6-2 home success against Lancaster University.

Fylde were forced into changes but still started strongly and took an early lead through Tom Davidson.

Three more goals shortly followed: a second from Davidson, a well executed strike from Zak Longstaff, and the pick of the goals from Oliver Santamera after a slick team move. Lancaster pulled one back as the half ended 4-1.

They cut the deficit further midway through the second half but a Fylde defence led by captain Simon Major dictated the tempo and denied Lancaster further clear-cut chances. Man of the match Jack Cropper sealed victory with two penalty corner flicks to maintain Fylde’s 100 per cent start.

Fylde 2 lost 14-1 away to Liverpool John Moores University, who scored more than 80 goals last season and will again be the team to beat after promotion. Will Wycherley scored 11 of their goals, while Tim Wilson scored for Fylde following promotion to the Seconds. Matt Atkinson was named man of the match for his tackling and distribution.

Fylde 3 won 4-3 away to Lytham St Annes 2 in an end-to-end clash which was tied at 3-3 after 15 minutes, Ollie Holmes, Will Pickles and Eamon Hasoon scoring for Fylde.

Will Pickles and Eamon Hasoon went close as Fylde had the better chances in a cagey second half before Pet Latimer’s run through the middle paved the way for Hasson to pounce for the winner in the final 10 minutes.

Fylde had to defend a late penalty corner before closing out their first win of the season. Man of the match was 13-year-old left winger Ryan Nicholls.

Fylde 4 travelled to Bolton 3 with just 11 players and lost 5-2. Ryan Aldred scored both and Hugo Mace was man of the match.

Fylde Ladies 2 continued their impressive start with an 8-2 victory over Clitheroe & Blackburn as Elizabeth Aitcheson scored five. Hannah Mears netted two and Kira Leclercq the other as Fylde top division 2 north west.

By contrast Fylde 3 are bottom of the Lancashire Central premier division after losing both games, most recently 4-1 at Pendle Forest.

Fylde 4 had only 10 on the pitch and no keeper for most of the game as they lost 6-0 away to Lytham St Annes 2. Abigail Johnson stood out for her commitment.

Fylde 5 lost 5-2 at home to Southport 2, with goals from Issy Shepherd and player of the match Holly Swarbrick.

Lytham Ladies started strongly against Leyland and Chorley. They worked hard to create openings and emerged 5-0 winners.

The home side were soon creating chances with their excellent passing and they opened the scoring with a well-timed reserve shot from Georgina Read

Tasha Webster was in fine form and soon scored the first of her three goals after a speedy run. And just before half-time, Heidi Whitehead beat two before firing home from the top of the D to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Lytham made their superior fitness and pace count and slick passing between Read and Gilly Shields set up Webster for her second.

And player of the match Webster completed her hat-trick from Read’s great cross.

Lytham 2 were 6-0 winners over Fylde 4,scoring three in each half, with Anna Tankard scoring a hat-trick and Minnie Rogers tireless in the middle.

Harley Greene made some fantastic runs down the right, scoring twice.

Hannah Beeby was player of the match and Ella Martin was the other scorer.

Lytham 2 were 6-0 winners over Fylde 4,scoring three in each half, with Anna Tankard scoring a hat-trick and Minnie Rogers tireless in the middle.

Harley Greene made some fantastic runs down the right, scoring twice. Hannah Beeby was player of the match and Ella Martin the other scorer.

Matt Shawcross’ goal set Lytham St Annes men on their way to a 3-1 home win over Crewe, while LSA 2 were edged out 4-3 at home by Fylde 3.

Rossall Ladies entertained a pressing Lancaster side and emerged 6-2 winners.

Enya Magill pulled off several great saves to keep Rossall on terms in the early stages and was relieved to see a Lancaster goal disallowed.

Rossall began to open the game up, dominating in midfield, and Jasmine Wright broke the deadlock after some short, sharp passes.

This was followed by a flurry of short corners and Debbie Slater smashed home Rossall’s second. Wright scored her second with a good reverse stick strike and the Rossall defence held firm to lead 3-0 at half-time.

Wright completed her hat-trick after the restart, finishing a beautiful passing move involving Emma Gilfoyle, Slater and Sam Evans.

This seemed to stir up Lancaster, who scored from a well placed short corner. Rossall went straight on the attack and another slick passing move ended with Gemma Nicole’s strike finding the net.

Lancaster scored their second but Rossall had the final say two minutes from time, when Jill Perkes-Wilson fired home from the top of the D for a deserved goal.