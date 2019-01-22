Fylde coast hockey update: First wins of year for Lytham St Annes Ladies and Fylde Men

Lytham St Annes Ladies recorded their first win of 2019 in a close encounter away to University of Liverpool.

Lytham St Annes Ladies recorded their first win of 2019 in a close encounter away to University of Liverpool.

The hosts were as tough to break down as ever but Lytham thought they had broken the deadlock in the first half, when great skills by Tasha Webster resulted in Georgia Perkins firing home from the top of the D.

The goal was disallowed but Lytham formed a brick wall in defence, with Aimy Barrow letting nothing past down her flank.

Gabby Little also kept things tight playing at the top of the diamond, while new faces Lily Ganchi and Lara Cherry were great assets.

Ganchi and Jasmine Carey led the counterattacks but Lytham couldn’t convert their short corners.

Barrow’s reverse shot flew just wide but the winning goal finally arrived five minutes from time.

Cherry’s great run earned a short cornerand Emily Adams fired into the back of the goal from the top of the D.

Lytham had to defend a few short corners, with Amie Knighton to the fore, before victory was sealed.

Lytham remain fourth in Division Two North West but are level on points with second-placed Formby as they look forward to Saturday’s first home game of the year against Clitheroe and Blackburn at AKS.

The first league game of the year didn’t bring a change of fortunes for Lytham St Annes Men, who lost 3-2 in freezing conditions away to Alderley Edge 2 in North Two West.

LSA started strongly and Will Dowbiggin had an early chance before they fell behind to a scrambled goal.

Keith Stone set up Dowbiggin for the equaliser and te visitors had further chances before the half ended at 1-1.

The hosts scored again only for Lytham to equalise for a second time through Stone, making his first senior appearance of the season.

A foul on Stone earned the Alderley keeper a red card but LSA couldn’t muster another shot as Alderley netted the winning goal.

LSA paid the price as their passing deteriorated, though Adam Green impressed on his debut.

LSA 2 won their first North West division five north north fixture for six weeks 2-1 against their Leyland and Chorley counterparts.

Mid-table LSA climbed two places, overtaking their opponents in the process.l

LSA Ladies 2 made up for the previous weekend’s goalless game with a 5-0 win away to their Preston counterparts in Lancashire Central division one.

Lytham had to be patient against the bottom club, with all the goals in the second half , but they remain two points behind leaders Southport withtwo games in hand.

LSA 3’s first win of the season lifted them out of the bottom two in division two.

Their match away to Garstang 4, who were also winless, was tight in the first half, Jess Mason going closest for Lytham after Lara Pilling’s powerful run down the right.

Mason was not to be denied, scoring at the far post after the restart.

Garstang equalised from an interception but LSA made a series of short corners count as Pilling’s shot was deflected in for the winner.

The result sees Garstang replace LSA at the foot of the table.

Fylde Men returned to North West division two action in determined style after the festive break with a 6- 1 victory at Wigan.

The second-placed side quickly rediscovered their form from the first half of the season and were 2-0 up at half-time, both goals from striker James Oakes.

Oakes completed his hat-trick early in the second half thanks to skilful play by Joe Neath.

Debutant Chris Holman set up the fourth as his driving run and pinpoint cross gave Simon Thomas the easiest of finishes at the far post.

Wigan did pull one back but Fylde were relentless in attack as Chris Toward scored twice.

Fylde remain a point behind leaders Timperley 2 but are now seven points clear of third-placed Wilmslow 2.

Fylde 2 were unlucky not to pick up their second win in North West three north as Kendal twice came from behind to draw 2-2

Rob Thomas opened the scoring as Fylde dominated the first half only for Kendal to equalise from a penalty corner three minutes before half-time.

Fylde continued to have plenty of possession in the second half and regained the lead through Alex Horrocks. Again Kendal scored late in the half to deny Fylde maximum points.

Fylde 3 scored five for the first time this season at Kendal 2, collecting their first win for two months in North West five north north.

Eamon Hasoon broke the deadlock in a hard-working display, with Mick Hayes and Phil Hope highly influential.

It was Hope who doubled the lead from the top of the D and captain Ollie Holmes’ penalty flick made it 3-0 at half-time.

Ryan Nicholls showed his attacking skills after the break and Hasoon scored his second.

Will Pickles completed the Fylde scoring with a fine solo strike before Kendal’s consolation goal. Andrew Mortimer’s display in the heart of defence saw him named man of the match.

Fylde 4 fought back bravely at home to Wigan 2 but went down 4-2 in division six north.

Duke Jones impressed at centre-back against more experience opponents and it was against the run of play that Wigan took the lead, adding a second just before half-time.

It became 4-0 in the second half but then Jay Mayne pulled one back.

Dan Howe made it 4-2 after good work down the right by Alex Eastham and Jack Kenmare, but Fylde ran out of time to close the gap further.

Fylde Ladies 2 protected their top spot in Division Two North West with a 2-0 win away to Leyland and Chorley’s first team.

Both goals at Buckshaw Village were scored in the first half through Lisa Swaine and Libby Aitcheson.

The home side marked closely to prevent further goals in the second half but Fylde never looked like conceding themselves. Rachel McCrea showed her versatility with a solid display.

Olivia John-Houslam was player of the match and was one of five scorers in mid-table Fylde 3’s 6-1 win at Rossall in the Lancashire Central premier division.

Fylde 4 gave division one leaders Southport a tough time before the hosts won 3-2 with a goal in the final seconds.

Izzy Harkins and Charlotte Fletcher scored for Fylde, whose player of the match was the tireless Aleisha Mansfield.

Fylde 5 were also away to the leaders in division two but couldn’t contain Lancaster Nomads 2, who won 6-0.

Tessa Marsh’s strong defending in the first half earned her the player of the match accolade.