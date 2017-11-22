Fylde coast hockey round-up: Lytham, Blackpool and Rossall

Lytham Ladies’ hockey team pushed league leaders Lancaster all the way only to be beaten 1-0 at AKS on Saturday.

They defended strongly but could do nothing about the winning goal, an aerial effort rifled into the top corner.

Lytham rallied and showed great team spirit to remain in the contest, with some strong tackling and goalkeeping.

They came more into the game as an attacking force but couldn’t force an equaliser, going closes with a drag-flick which cleared the bar by inches.

Lytham remain fourth in North division two.

Lytham 2 stay second in Lancashire Central division one with a 4-2 victory at Preston.

They started slowly and fell behind, but then Lytham began to press and were rewarded with an equaliser by Lily Chadwick after Lauren Gibbons’ shot was saved.

The hosts scored again from a short corner but again Lytham hit back and controlled the second half and the fast runs of Minnie Rogers and Jasmine Carey pegged Preston back.

Heidi Pearson scored their second and victory was sealed with two Tia Pumphrey (right) strikes which gave the keeper no hope.

Lytham 3 showed plenty of spirit and improvement despite an 11-1 defeat by Fylde 4 in Ansdell Arena.

After a really tough opening, the impressive Sally Stone pulled one back before half-time, and strong tackling in the D by Nikki Richmond and Ana Tankard further boosted Lytham’s spirits.

Lytham St Annes Men were edged out 6-5 on the Wirral by bottom club Oxton 2.

The muddy pitch had definitely seen better days and Lytham’s errors were punished as they went 3-0 down.

The previously winless hosts made the most of this confidence boost to extend their half-time lead to 5-1.

Lytham continued to believe they could hit back in a second half littered with cards, and two quickfire goals set up a tense final two minutes.

However, they couldn’t force an equaliser and returned home without a point despite goals by Shawcross (2), Copeland, Fuentes and McPhee.

Lytham U16s won 3-1 at Lymm, where Anna Tankard tapped in the only goal of the first half.

They were punished for not taking their chances as Lymm equalised during a period of domination.

A fantastic interception saw Tankard score her second to restore Lytham’s lead and victory was sealed when captain Becca Walker fired home from a short corner.

Blackpool Men’s hockey team continued their tough season with a 4-1 home defeat by Neston 2 in the battle of the bottom two in North West division one.

A depleted squad was hit further when Rob Dingle and Simon Thomas were both forced off in the opening 10 minutes after taking blows to the face and knee respectively.

The home side had the better chances but squandered them and Neston scored three times in 10 minutes to take a grip on proceedings at Stanley Park.

Blackpool did pull a goal back after half-time, when Ian Swaine finished a fluid move, but they then conceded a furth as they pushed forward in a bid to get back into the contest.

Blackpool 2’s wait for their first points in division four north continues after a 5-1 defeat away to fellow relegation battlers Bolton 2.

Both sides made early mistakes and it was Bolton who took advantage to score the opening goal.

It was 2-0 at half-time and Blackpool were five down before Andy Mortimer responded with a superb solo goal.

Bolton’s first win of the season delighted their captain Phil Taylor, a former Blackpool player.

Rossall Ladies returned to winning ways at home to Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Rossall pressed high but were kept at bay by some excellent saves from the visiting keeper.

Totally against the run of play Rossall went a goal down. The scores were even again after the next penalty corner, when Jill Perkes-Wilson pushed out to Alex Holden and her shot deflected up off the keeper for Jill to control perfectly and score from close-range.

Rossall kept up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded when Alice Young followed up a clearance off the keeper's pads with a great angled strike from the right hand side of the D.

Any Clitheroe and Blackburn attacks were dealt confidently with by the Rossall defence and the home side soon scored again.

A Tracey Housley cross looked to have been deftly turned in by Holden and Gemma Prestwich thundered in from the left to get the final touch.

The scoring was completed after a great driving run from midfield by Debbie Slater was well finished off by Prestwich to seal a superb second-half display and a deserved 4-1 win.

