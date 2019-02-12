Fylde coast hockey review: Thumping wins for Fylde Men and Lytham St Annes Ladies

Second-placed Fylde Men hosted bottom of the table Leigh in North West division two and won a one-sided contest 6-0.

Second-placed Fylde Men hosted bottom of the table Leigh in North West division two and won a one-sided contest 6-0.

It did take Fylde 15 minutes to grab the opener, Joe Neath slotting home from close range.

Skipper Simon Major bagged two in quick succession from penalty corners before Tom Davidson finished off a fine team move to make it 4-0 at half-time.

The second half became scrappy but Fylde did add goals when Oli Santamera shot through the keeper’s legs and Chris Toward set up Pip Munden to complete the scoring on his first appearance of the season .

Sophia Crawshay and Chloe Tyler were the scorers as Fylde Ladies drew 2-2 at Brooklands Poynton in the National Conference.

Fylde Ladies 2 remain four points clear at the top of nroth two north west after a 3-1 home win over University of Liverpool.

Fylde paid for bypassing the midfield at times but scored goals through Sally Livesey, Dawn Child and Freya Sharman.

Fylde 3 also climbed to third in the Lancashire Central premier division with a 5-0 home win over Windermere .

After a slow start, Fylde scored four in the second half and Emily Peacock made some fine saves.

Hattie Madden scored twice, with Bo Madden, Rucky Mahmood and Lucy Barrow also scoring.

Fylde 4 lost by the same scoreline to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 in division one, despite the sterling efforts of Jess Fox and Izzy Slater.

Fylde 5 faced Clitheroe 3 in division two and lost 4-0, having kept the first half goalless.

Keeper Felicity Flood-Whittle was again player of the match in a young side as Ellie Dean and Katie Stevens also impressed.

Fylde Men’s 2 were beaten 8-1 by a much stronger Kirkby Lonsdale team in north west three north. Dave Brown slotted the Fylde goal before half-time, though they had already conceded five. Will Pickles was man of the match.

Fylde 3 were beaten 2-1 by Preston 5 in division five north north. Preston led at half-time and doubled their advantage early in the second half.Rob Pasqualino pulled one back from a penalty corner but Fylde couldn’t force an equaliser.

An understrength Fylde 4 team were unlucky to have to settle for a 2-2 draw away to Horwich 2 in six north.

Fylde had only 10 players and fell behind but Phil Wyre equalised with his first Fylde goal.

A makeshift defence built around Wales international Chris Hills, Stephen Pope and stand-in captain Craig Tilley stood tall and Luke Whitelow made a superb save.

Horwich regained the lead by half-time only for Dan Howe to equalise in style after a run from close to halfway. Man of the match Jay Mayne went close to a Fylde winner.

Lytham St Annes Ladies defied high winds to defeat Northern 5-0 in North Two North West.

Their slick passing game was not deterred by the elements as Grace Webster opened the scoring.

Gilly Shields volleyed home on the turn to double the lead and had a goal disallowed before half-time.

Lytham added three more in the second half as Tash Webster scored from close range after an excellent solo run.

Shields swept in her second following Grace Webster’s run and cross and Emily Adams completed the scoring with a tremendous strike from a penalty corner.

Third-placed LSA are level with Garstang and four points behind leaders Fylde 2.

Lytham St Annes 2 maintained their Lancashire Central division one title challenge with a 2-0 victory away to Garstang 3.

They built pressure from the start but were unable to make a breakthrough in the first half.

But when Minnie Rogers broke the deadlock Lytham could breathe more easily.

Rogers also played her part in the second goal, smashing the ball into the D from close to halfway for Ella Martin to deflect the ball into the goal.

Second-placed Lytham remain two points behind leaders Southport with two games in hand.

Lytham 3 lost 2-0 to division two leaders Brookfields at Ansdell Arena.

Izzy Collings defended well as Lytham came under early pressure but they fell behind to a goal from a short corner just before half-time.

Lytham couldn’t force an equaliser despite six successive short corners and Brookfields’ second sealed the win.

Lara Pilling made some outstanding tackles to be named Lytham’s player of the match.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 2-1 to third-placed Knutsford at AKS and now sit at the bottom of the North Two West table.