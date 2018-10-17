Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham St Annes' first win, Fylde hit Wigan for six

Lytham St Annes men recorded their first win of the North Two West hockey season 3-1 at home to former leaders Alderley Edge 2.

The AKS pitch was in danger of flooding but the rain did ease off as Lytham bossed the opening half.

Will Dowbiggin attacked down the right and was fouled as he cut into the D. The referee played an excellent advantage as the ball ran through for Matt Shawcross to score.

LSA’s penalty corners gradually improved and their third was powered into the roof of the net by Shawcross for his second to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Lytham needed to maintain their work rate and their strong defensive line in the second half and they did just that.

Keeper Dixon thwarted a three v one attack but was finally beaten after a miskick.

Alderley managed to pin LSA back as they chased an equaliser but the win was secured as Copeland netted an overhead smash after Tom Evans and Dowbiggin both had efforts saved.

Liverpool University were one of only two teams to take six points off Lytham Ladies last season and revenge was gained with a 4-0 win in North Division Two.

Hazel Cockerill spun around the last defender to open the scoring after five minutes.

A usually free-scoring Merseyside team were thwarted by rock-solid defence and it remained 1-0 until half-time.

Lytham’s passing improved in the second half despite atrocious weather and two strikes by Livvy Robinson put them in control, her second from Georgia Perkins’ pass.

Another excellent passing moved down the right ended with Jasmine Carey setting up Tasha Webster for a well-deserved goal.

LSA Men’s 2 were shown four yellow cards and five greens in a 4-3 defeat away to their Leyland and Chorley counterparts in north west five north north.

Down on numbers for most of the game, LSA produced some good hockey and pulled a goal back to give themselves hope at half-time, trailing 2-1. However, they found themselves 4-1 down with 10 minutes to play.

With 11 players finally on the pitch, LSA cut the deficit to one goal with a minute to go before running out of time.

Aaron Gee scored twice for LSA, Peter Burn netted the other and Joe Craig saved a penalty stroke.

Lytham Ladies 3 lost 4-0 away to their Lancaster and Morecambe counterparts in Central Lancashire division two.

Lytham pushed forward despite dreadful weather, Anna Tankard making some fantastic runs down the left and Ellie McNally passing well down the right.

Lancaster led 1-0 at half-time despite tremendous tackling from Lara Pilling.

Lytham defended short corners well in the second half but still conceded three more goals.

Ana Filipo was excellent in goal for an inexperienced Lytham side which continues to improve.

Fylde Hockey Club’s senior men’s team bounced back with a 6-2 home defeat of Wigan in North West division two.

Fylde picked up a deserved lead after 10 minutes, James Oakes firing in from a tight angle.

Fylde’s defence of captain Simon Major, Jack Cropper and Rob Jepson had plenty of space to push forward and cause endless problems for Wigan.

Two more goals soon followed as Tom Davidson dispatched from close range and Jordan Payne following up a penalty corner to grab his third of the season.

However, Fylde conceded a needless penalty corner, from which Wigan volleyed home to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Fylde again started brightly after the break, creating several early chances as man of the match Zak Longstaff finished off a fine team move at the far post for the fourth goal.

Wigan replied quickly with their second on the counter-attack but Fylde sealed victory with their fifth and sixth different scorers of the day.

Joe Neath grabbed his first for the club with a smart turn and flick from the top of the circle, then Jack Cropper’s straight drive left Fylde fourth in the table and just a point off the top.

Fylde 2’s fixture at Kendal was rained off but not before the players had travelled north and got a soaking while waiting for the changing facilities to open.

Ironically, Kendal 2 announced they were unable to travel for their match at Fylde 3 because the roads were too dangerous.

Fylde 4 put a stop to Wigan 2’s 100 per cent start in division six north with a 3-2 away win

Phil Hope gave Fylde the lead from a penalty corner and Chris Walker finished the second beautifully after fine work by Duke Jones and Danny Howe.

However, Wigan scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the half to go into the interval all square.

The impressive Ryan Aldred made some key interceptions as Fylde defended solidly and scored the winner when Walker turned in Hope’s through ball. Luke Whitelow was man of the match.

Fylde Ladies travelled to University of Durham with fire in their bellies but are still seeking their first points in Conference North after a 2-0 defeat.

On a slow and heavy pitch, Fylde succeeded in winning possession deep in Durham territory and applying plenty of pressure, but the ball just wouldn’t fall for them in the attacking D.

Becca Walker went closest in the second half, shooting just wide after a powerful run from halfway.

The hosts sealed victory with a goal from open play and a second from a penalty corner, though Fylde continued to dominate possession but could not find the net.

Fylde 2 continued their unbeaten start in division two north west with a 4-2 victory over Leyland & Chorley, top scorer Hannah Mears and Freya Sharman both scoring twice.

Fylde Ladies 3 played some fine hockey away to the Lancaster University’s senior side in the Lancashire Central premier division but lost 3-0. The young Fylde players were excellent, with Poppy Kearsley the player of the match.

Fylde 4 continue to find their feet in division one and lost 9-0 at home to Lancaster Nomads. Izzy Harkins had a stormerof a game but player of the match was Izzy Slater for her fantastic saves.

Fran Loffler-Thompson’s inexperienced Fylde 5 side lost 6-0 at Brookfields in division two.

Rossall Ladies played with much more confidence in their new formation at home to Longridge 2, winning 4-1 despite appalling conditions.

Rossall drove forward from the first whistle and a slick pass from Tracey Housley was touched home by Gemma Nicole.

When Longridge threatened they were cancelled out by the Rossall back four and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

They doubled their lead early in the second half, when an exquisite passing move ended with a first-time shot from Sam Evans.

Longridge pulled a goal back but the two-goal cushion was restored when a shot was turned in by the Longridge keeper.

An unmarked Housley completed the scoring at the far post as Rossall climb into the top half of the Lancashire Central premier divison with two wins out of four.