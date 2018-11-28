Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham Ladies stand firm at top of table, Fylde Men keep up pressure

Lytham St Annes Ladies held on to top spot in Division Two North West with a 2-0 win over Longridge at AKS.

LSA kept a strong Longridge side at bay in the first half and took the lead when Livvy Robinson’s shot was deflected in by Aimy Barrow.

Longridge responded strongly to go through one-on-one but Hannah Shore read the play perfectly to save with her stick and protect the 1-0 lead until half-time.

LSA played possibly their best hockey of the season in the second half, when Tasha Webster’s penalty flick was brilliantly saved.

This made LSA all the more determined to add a second and they did when Jasmine Carey saw her shot saved only to make sure at the second attempt, her first goal for the team.

LSA wish to thank the spectators for their most-welcome support and look forward to seeing them again for Formby’s visit on Saturday.

Lancashire Central division one leaders LSA Ladies 2 made it eight wins out of eight with a 3-0 victory away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2, scoring twice in the first half.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 2-1 away University of Liverpool in the battle of the bottom two in North Two West.

Lytham were the better side in the first half, attacking down the wings, and took the lead when Copeland’s shot rebounded off the keeper for Will Dowbiggin to score.

But they didn’t take their chances and the hosts, who had lost all nine previous games, were level by half-time.

In the second half, Lytham couldn’t contain their frustrations and cards were dealt.

The University scored what proved the winner and LSA could not equalise, despite several near misses. Scorer Dowbiggin was man of the match.

Fylde Men ground out a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Triton to stay within a point of North division two leaders Timperley.

The away side took the lead, and although Fylde had the majority of the ball they couldn’t find the killer pass in the first half.

Jay Currey and man of the match Joe Neath threatened throughout, and Fylde started the second half strongly.

They equalised through James Oakes, who received the ball with his back to goal and turned to fire into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

A run by defender Jack Cropper set up Fylde’s winner as his fierce reverse stick cross found Oakes, who scored his second.

When Fylde went down to 10 men, it needed some dogged defending from Rob Jepson, Simon Major, Jack Cropper and Ian Swaine, and some vital saves from Nigel Sadler, to seal the win. Fylde face a crucial game against third-placed Wilmslow on Saturday.

Fylde Ladies’ final Conference North match before Christmas resulted in a 3-1 win away to Sutton Coldfield.

Fylde applied pressure from the start and captain Victoria Rukin set up Jenny Key for the opening goal .

The hosts were level by half-time from a rare counter-attack, but the Fylde pressure resumed after half-time and player of the match Sophia Crawshay restored their lead with a floor-to-score goal .

Sutton Coldfield immediately pulled one back, though scrambling defence by Lucy Partington prevented them scoring again before Mollie Mason’s drag-flick into the corner sealed the victory.

Fylde Ladies 2 won 2-0 away to Liverpool Sefton 2 in North division two. Sally Livesey scored both goals at Liverpool College from short corners.

Hannah Mears and Abbie Allen impressed and two-goal captain Livesey was the star player for the unbeaten ladies.

Fylde 3 had a 2-0 home win over Lancashire Central premier division leaders Lancaster and Morecambe 3.

A fantastic goal from Lucy Barrow put Fylde ahead at half-time. Kelly Windows preserved the lead with a fine save on the line and a goal by new player Lisa Swaine sealed the win. Adele Piddington was player of the match.

Fylde 4 lost a fantastic game 3-0 away to Leyland and Chorley 2 in division one. Rachel Lees was player of the match.

Fylde won their derby clash with Lytham St Annes 3-1 to progress to the next round of the England Hockey Mixed Championships.

A strong Fylde Mixed side, made up of players from the men’s and ladies’ first teams, settled quickly and took the lead through Joe Neath following a driving run and cross by Chris Toward.

Fylde’s skilful forwards posed problems and extended their lead by half-time with Mollie Mason drag-flick into the bottom corner.

Libby Aitcheson had a goal disallowed before Mason scored her second from a penalty corner.

Rob Jepson received a yellow card and Lytham pulled one back, though Fylde held firm for victory with Nigel Sadler assured in goal.

Fylde Men’s 2 knew they would have a tough match at home to high-flying Ormskirk and lost 7-1 in North West three north.

Ormskirk opened the scoring from a goalmouth scramble despite Danny Taylor’s best attempts to save and the visitors were gifted a second from an interception.

Strong runs from Chris Holman and Aaron Sadler, linking well with Dave Brown, caused problems for the Ormskirk’s defence but it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Ormskirk scored a third before James Smith burst down the right and crossed for Aaron Sadler to pull one back.

However, Ormskirk upped their game and wrapped up the victory with four goals in 15 minutes. Debutant midfielder Chris Walker was Fylde’s man of the match.

Fylde 3 travelled to Edge Hill University to face an Ormskirk 2 side who maintained their perfect home record with a 6-3 win.

However, Fylde matched the second-placed team for long periods and led twice in the first half. Hasoon gave Fylde the lead with a firm shot, and after Ormskirk equalised Fylde raised their game to regain the lead through Hugo Mace.

Ormskirk were level by half-time and started the second half strongly to take the lead. Fylde pulled level when Oliver Holmes’ shot was saved and rebounded for Tim Wilson to make it 3-3.

Ormskirk went in front again, and after Fylde failed to convert a penalty flick the home side scored twice more.

Rob Pasquilano was named man of the match and captain Holmes was proud of his team’s performance.

Fylde 4 beat Kirkby Lonsdale 2 3-0 in an entertaining division six north game. Fylde took the lead through Howe, rewarding his high work rate.

They defended strongly, with Stringfellow calm under pressure in midfield, and Hayes and Hope releasing the attacking players.

In the second half, Eastham flicked the ball under the keeper to make it 2-0.

Kirby Lonsdale hit a post, though Whitelow deserved his clean sheet, and man of the match Eastham scored his second after good work by Hook and Stringfellow.

Rossall Ladies returned to winning ways 3-1 against Pendle Forest 3.

Rossall opened the scoring from a penalty corner, when Debbie Slater’s shot was saved and Jill Perkes Wilson lifted the rebound over the keeper.

A Pendle side without a point so far frustrated Rossall with their six-strong defence and they equalised by half-time.

Rossall struggled to break their opponents down in the second half until Tracey Housley took Alice Young’s pass and drove through to score.

Enya Magill dived full-length to make a fine save and Young sealed the victory from a penalty corner five minutes from the end.