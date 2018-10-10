Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde's senior sides beaten but Lytham Ladies show the way

Fylde Men suffered their first defeat of the North West 2 hockey season 3-2 at Blackburn Northern.

Fylde were dominant in possession in the first half but lacked the finishing touch, man of the match Simon Thomas going closest when he slid in at the far post.

Blackburn took the lead with a breakaway goal but Fylde pulled level when Jordan Payne’s shot was turned in by Chris Howard from a tight angle.

But Fylde could not convert their dominance into goals and paid the penalty as Blackburn scored twice.

Captain Simon Major set up James Oakes to shoot under the keeper but LSA could not force an equaliser.

Fylde 2 lost 7-1 at home to Rochdale in division three north, conceding three in the opening five minutes.

Rochdale scored with some clinical strikes from the edge of the D but the home team settled down as captain Chris Banks got a grip of the midfield.

Tim Wilson won a penalty corner which Simon Allen converted, his first goal for the club making it 3-1 at half-time.

However, Rochdale scored a fourth just after the interval and added a further three.

Fylde 3 lost 6-2 away to Windermere 2, where Chris Walker equalised only for the hosts to score a further five goals. Captain Ollie Holmes netted Fylde’s second late on.

Fylde 4 dominated Leyland and Chorley 3 to win 8-0.

They had to be patient for their first goal, scored when Phil Hope found the bottom corner from Pip Munden’s perfect pass.

Goals by Pip Munden and Jay Mayne made it 3-0 at half-time after Chris Simcock and Hope went close.

Hope added three more in the second half to finish with four, while Atherton completed a hat-trick.

Mick Hayes and Chris Simcock dominated midfield, with Chris Hills and Matt Hook strong at the back in an outstanding team performance.

Fylde Ladies made the brighter start against Brooklands Poynton in the National Conference North but lost 2-1.

They took the lead with a penalty corner goal from Sophia Crawshay midway through the first half.

Brooklands equalised from a penalty corner midway through the second half and netted the winner from another one on the final whistle.

Phil Capper’s side have lost both fixtures to date but can take positives into Saturday’s game at Durham Students.

Fylde 2 maintained their unbeaten start in Division 2 North West with a 2-1 victory at Northern in Crosby. Hannah Mears scored twice to seal this third successive win.

Fylde 3 secured their first win of the season in the Lancashire Central premier division, edging out Rossall 4-3 in a hard-fought Mill Farm derby.

Rossall scored first when Samantha Wilde finished a fine move. Fylde equalised only for Debbie Slater to restore Rossall’s lead with a trademark solo effort .

The Rossall goal came under sustained assault until the second equaliser came early in the second half. Fylde took the lead for the first time despite Enya Magill’s heroics in the Rossall goal.

There were further twists in the closing minutes as Lucia Stefani equalised for Rossall after linking up with Tracey Housley . But as Rossall pushed up for a winner they were caught out by a through-ball which Fylde seized on to make it 4-3.

Fylde 4 lost 3-1 to Southport’s senior side in Ormskirk despite a storming player-of-the-match display by Emily Marsh and a goal from Izzy Harkins.

Fylde 5’s fixture against Lancaster and Morecambe 2 was cancelled.

Lytham Ladies recorded back-to-back wins in hockey’s North Two West with a 2-0 success away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

Discipline and team spirit were outstanding as Lytham attacked well as a unit and defended tirelessly, with Hannah Shore making some outstanding saves.

Lytham deservedly took the lead with Gilly Shields’ first goal for two years from a well-worked penalty corner.

Lytham started the second half with some slick passing through midfield. They continued to create chances and the unlucky Heidi Whitehead hit a post twice, also having a goal disallowed.

Lytham continued to test the defence with fast breaks and skilful runs and were eventually rewarded with a superb finish by Livvy Robinson.

Anna Tankard scored a hat-trick as Lytham 2 made it three wins out of three in Lancashire Central division one with a 4-1 home victory over Preston 2.

The hard-working Minnie Rogers linked up play in the middle, while Harley Greene and Georgia Cherry made several interceptions to break down the Preston attacks.

Greene made the breakthrough with a confident finish but was soon forced off injured and Preston quickly equalised. Tankard took control in the second half, scoring all three goals to maintain the team’s cracking start.

Lytham 3 lost 6-2 away to their Longridge counterparts.

The hosts scored early and added a second before half-time, though Lytham played some good hockey and Ruby Hodgkinson made big tackles.

Longridge added two more early in the second half but Frankie Thomas pulled one back from a short corner after Olivia Hesketh’s fine run.

Lytham had chances to cut the gap further but had to settle for one more goal, when player of the match Ellie McNally latched on to Lara Pilling’s fantastic pass down the centre to beat the keeper.

That first point of the season in North Two West remains elusive for Lytham St AnnesMen after their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool Sefton.

Lytham controlled the first half but couldn’t break the deadlock, despite some strong runs and penalty corners. Sefton took the lead when they squeezed a shot in from a penalty corner.

A break into the Sefton D resulted in Matt Percy’s goal-bound effort being blocked illegally on the line and Matt Shawcross equalised with the penalty flick.

Sefton applied pressure as Sharples was called on to make some saves and Dixon defended strongly.

However, the home side scored the winner despite the scoring shot taking a deflection off an attacker’s foot.

LSA 2 gave an outstanding performance to defeat high-flying Ormskirk 2 4-1 in North West five north north.

Winning the toss was most helpful as Ormskirk were looking directly into the sun in the second half.

Lytham had lost their lead by half-time and their team-talk focused on closing down the Ormskirk midfield.

LSA dominated the second half and could well have scored more than four as they forced 16 short corners and had plenty of shots.

