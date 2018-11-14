Fylde coast hockey review: Derby delight for Fylde Men and Lytham Ladies keep up pressure

Fylde Men won a closely-fought derby 2-0 against Preston 3 at Mill Farm.

After a minute’s silence, both teams struggled to create clear chances in the opening stages.

It took most of the half for Fylde to break down Preston’s experienced backline but they finally took the lead when captain Simon Major ran the length of the pitch, beating two men before finding Chris Toward free to fire high into the net.

The visitors had a chance to equalise almost immediately but fired wide and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Fylde had the majority of possession in the second half but struggled to find the quality final passes needed, while Preston looked to counter quickly.

Simon Thomas twice fired across goal for Fylde, who were reduced to nine men in the closing minutes when Rob Jepson and Joe Neath received cards in quick succession.

Preston exerted pressure but short-handed Fylde countered and sealed victory from a penalty corner, Jack Cropper slipping the ball for Major to smash home.

Fylde kept their first clean sheet to climb to second in North West division two.

Fylde 2 had a day to forget in Ulverston, losing 9-2 to fellow three north strugglers South Lakes and having central defender Pete Latimer hospitalised by a ball to the face.

Both sides went into the game with just one win out of seven but the hosts were 5-0 up inside 20 minutes, then play was halted while an ambulance was called after Latimer was struck by a reverse stick shot.

The injured Andy Mortimer came on as an emergency replacement and Fylde finally pulled two goals back through Alex Horrocks.

The clubs met again in five north north as Fylde 3 beat South Lakes 2 4-0 at Mill Farm to climb to fifth.

Pip Munden beat two defenders before Ollie Holmes lifted his shot into the corner for the opening goal.

Mick Hayes and Rob Pasquilano took control in midfield and Holmes scored his second from a push-through by Ryan Nicholls.

Martin Stringfellow, Chris Banks and Chris Simcock kept it tight at the back as Munden scored the third before half-time.

The scoring was completed late on, when Munden netted his second after Holmes’ shot was saved. Luke Whitelow was good value for his clean sheet and Simcock was named man of the match for his outstanding support play.

Fylde 4 lost a bad-tempered encounter 4-2 away to Leigh Manchester 2 in six north. They fell behind to a goal from a penalty corner but Fylde were ahead at half-time thanks to Craig Tilley’s first competitive goal for nearly 30 years and an Eamon Hasoon strike after Tilley’s shot came back off a post.

Leigh sealed victory with three second-half goals, despite having a second player yellow-carded. Midfielder Phil Weir was Fylde’s man of the match.

Lytham St Annes Ladies remain within a point of North division two leaders Fylde 2 after a 5-1 win over Liverpool Sefton 2 at AKS.

LSA were at full-stength for the first time all season and Jasmine Carey and Grace Webster worked tirelessly in midfield.

Tasha Webster opened the scoring and Gilly Shields found the corner of the goal from a short corner to make it 2-0.

The LSA defence kept Sefton at bay and Georgia Perkins fired home form the top of the D to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Tasha Webster scored her second but Sefton proceeded to attack more and pulled one back.

However, excellent passing through midfield resulted in Lytham having the final say, Shields slapping home her second from Tasha’s (pictured) pass.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 2-1 to Didsbury Northern 2 in Manchester.

LSA made a nervous start and the hosts opened the scoring.

However, LSA fought back and equalised when Toby McPhee weaved past several Didsbury defenders and beat the oncoming keeper.

Northern regained the lead shortly after half-time following a period of sustained pressure.

LSA pressed for an equaliser but two late saves by the home keeper sealed victory for Didsbury, who climb to fourth in North Two West.

Leaders Urmston visit AKS this Saturday.

Four goals by man of the match David Gee helped LSA 2 to their second win of the season in North West five north north, overcoming Formby 4 6-2.

LSA went into the game after a run of defeats that didn’t reflect their performances and they applied pressure from the start, Andy Copeland Ashley Jennison James Wood and Felix Lilleyman driving them forward.

Formby had some pressure of their own in the second half, though LSA’s back three impressed and they were never less than three goals in front. Copeland and Lilleyman were the other scorers.

Rossall Ladies pulled clear of the bottom two in the Lancashire Central premier division with an 11-0 victory over Windermere.

Tracey Housley opened the scoring after sustained Rossall pressure, latching on to a great through ball from Sam Evans.

Spurred on by the early goal it was one-way traffic as Deb Wilson combined with Sam down the left to play in Emma Gilfoyle for number two.

Evans then finished off a great ball from Debbie Slater and Gemma Nicole turned in the fourth, adding her second to make it 5-0 at half-time after Beckie Vale and Nicky Swaine broke down a Windermere attack.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Rossall put training drills into practice.

Slater played a perfect one-two with Housley to score the sixth and super-sub Samantha Wilde turned in Slater’s cross for number seven.

Nicole returned to the action to complete her hat-trick and a goalmouth scramble ended with Gilfoyle bundling the ball over the line.

Evans made it double-figures from the top of the D and Slater rounded off the scoring from a well-struck penalty corner.

To complete a fantastic all-round performance, Sandra Wood saved a penalty flick to secure the clean sheet.

Lytham Ladies 2 won the top-two clash with Lancaster Nomads to replace their hosts at the top of Lancashire Central division one.

Harley Greene worked tirelessly for LSA, who took the lead before half-time when Becky Harley swept the ball across for Anna Tankard to get the vital touch.

LSA had to dig deep in an intense second half, but with some superb stops by Maisie Rogers they held out to make it six wins out of six.

In division two, LSA 3 lost to Fylde 5 by the only goal at Ansdell Arena.

Lara Pilling made some excellent runs, one of which ended with Ellie McNally forcing an exceptional save.

Fylde had most of the pressure, and although keeper Anna Filipo kept them at bay until half-time they scored the winning goal early in the second period.

LSA continue to wait for their first point but their heads did not drop, Anya Menzies making some strong runs down the left.