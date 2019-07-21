Fylde coast cricket review: St Annes are finally off the mark as Fleetwood also take victory

St Annes’ long wait for victory in the Northern Premier Cricket League ended on Saturday.

They finally claimed a win at the 14th time of asking in seeing off fourth-bottom Kendal at Vernon Road.

It moved them 19 points clear of bottom side Barrow and 12 adrift of third-bottom Penrith with eight games of the season remaining.

Kendal had chosen to bat first but were reduced to 28-2 as Matthew Yeadon got the better of Wes Marshall (5) and Tom Benn (0).

He followed that up with the wicket of opener Saeed Bariwala, who top-scored with 31, on his way to figures of 3-41.

Bariwala’s dismissal made the score 47-3 and was the cue for a collapse which saw Kendal lose six wickets for only 15 runs.

Tom Higson (3-19) took the next three wickets to fall, dismissing Ben Phillips (12), Terry Hunte (0) and Oliver Killiner (0).

Thomas Bradley (1-17) sent back Edward Price (7) and Richard Dakin (2) as Kendal slumped to 62-8.

However, their ninth-wicket pair of Chris Miller and Harry Lee brought some respectability with a stand of 38.

That ended when Miller (24) was out to Amar Ullah, who then trapped Lee (15) LBW to end with 2-10 as Kendal were 113 all out.

In reply, St Annes could have been forgiven for feeling wary when they were 14-2 with Tom Higson (4) and Richard Staines (0) both out.

Tim Smithies (20) fell to leave them 46-3 but Mohammed Nadeem and and Ullah steadied matters with a stand of 47.

Although Ullah (19) and Henry Higson (0) both fell, Nadeem’s unbeaten 51 saw them to 117-5 and the most welcome of wins.

Elsewhere, third-placed Fleetwood kept up the pressure on the top two, Leyland and Garstang, with a 100-run defeat of Barrow.

Having been asked to bat first, Fleetwood compiled 207-9 from their 50 overs.

There were good contributions from a number of their batsmen as Tom Wilson top-scored with 45, while Rana Singh (40), Neels Bergh (32) and Declan Clerkin (21) all chipped in.

Wilson and Clerkin both fell to Gary Collins, who was Barrow’s main threat with the ball as he took 5-66 in 16 overs.

Those efforts were in vain, however, as Barrow were shot out for 107 in reply despite opener Justin Pringle hitting 33.

James Amor (3-37) and Clerkin (2-9) got the better of the top order before Bergh wrapped up victory, running through the lower order to claim 4-37 and see the visitors all out for 107 in the process.

However, Blackpool were unable to make it a hat-trick of wins as they lost by 26 runs to Garstang at Stanley Park.

Matthew Siddall took 3-76 and Josh Boyne 2-40 as Garstang batted first and reached 173-6, largely built around a half-century from Michael Walling (50).

Blackpool’s reply saw James Price effectively play a lone hand as he top-scored with 75 in their 146 all out.

Matt Grindley (22), Tomas King (21) and Boyne (10) were the only other batsmen to make it into double figures.

It was Walling (3-10) who ensured Blackpool’s defeat as he caught and bowled Jamie Thomson (0) with the opening delivery of the 47th over.

Defeat means last season’s champions are now seventh in the table this time around.

Lytham remain winless in the Liverpool Competition after going down by seven wickets at fellow strugglers Colwyn Bay.

The battle of the bottom two in the ECB premier league ended with Lytham suffering a defeat which sees them 37 points adrift of Bay and 54 from safety.

They were put into bat by their hosts on Saturday, a decision vindicated when Lytham struggled their way to 133 all out one ball into the 50th over.

Colwyn Bay’s bowlers shared the wickets around with three each for Paul Jenkins (3-20) and Adam Campion (3-42), while Ryan Holtby took 2-24 and Saliya Saman Jeewantha 2-42.

From the Lytham perspective, Tom Jefferson top-scored with 30 from 91 deliveries with Matthew Cartmell adding 29.

Their struggles with the bat were put into perspective by the Colwyn Bay run chase.

They reached their target during the 39th over, securing a seven-wicket victory by posting 136-3.

Joshua Holden (2-38) took the wickets of Zack Gidlow (18) and Henry Ramsden (2) but Jeewantha’s undefeated 82 took his side to victory.

South Shore climbed to sixth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after victory in a low-scoring game against Preston.

Bowling first at Mad Nook, South Shore skittled their opponents for 111 after initially reducing them to 39-3.

Having seen Preston rally to 73 without any further loss, South Shore then took the final seven wickets for only 38 runs.

Mitch Bolus took 3-32 and Michael Hall 3-25, while Nathan Bolus also claimed 2-23 to set up what appeared a routine run chase.

South Shore made hard work of it after slipping to 29-3 and then 59-5 in reply but Ryan Adderley’s undefeated 23 saw them to victory on 114-7.

However, Great Eccleston and Fylde suffered heavy defeats to Croston and Eccleston respectively.

Sam Marsh took 5-40 as Great Eccleston were 101 all out, a score Croston surpassed without losing a wicket.

Bottom club Fylde fared little better as they were 140 all out against Eccleston as Thomas Wilkinson took 5-42 and then made 103 not out to set up an eight-wicket win.

Kirkham and Wesham and Thornton Cleveleys are the top two in Division1A.

K&W’s bowlers set up their seven-wicket win over Torrisholme after limiting them to 139-9.

TC’s Jeremy Newman took 4-21 as they restricted Nrocross to 111-9 before replying with 112-3.