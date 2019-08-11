Fylde coast cricket review: Bowlout for St Annes and Blackpool as rain ruins the weekend schedule

St Annes claimed derby day success against Blackpool despite the wet weather ruining Sunday’s Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup quarter-final.

The two sides had been due to meet in the last eight on Sunday, only for rain to intervene.

As a result, there was a bowlout with St Annes victorious on the day by a score of 2-0.

All in all, the rain made it a miserable weekend with none of the local teams able to play a completed game.

On Saturday, St Annes had been at Longridge where they were asked to bat first and reached 67-2.

Tom Higson was 49 not out when play ended, Jon Millward taking 2-19.

Blackpool were in action as they welcomed Chorley to Stanley Park.

However, it was to prove a frustrating afternoon for Ben Howarth’s side and, particularly, Graham Onions.

The former England Test bowler was standing in as the Blackpool professional but, as was the case, against Leyland a fortnight earlier, the weather meant he was unable to play a part.

Blackpool had been asked to bat first by Chorley and had reached 91-2 when play ended early.

There had been enough time for Sam Dutton to make 57 and for Kieran McCullagh to take 2-48.

Fleetwood could have been forgiven for feeling grateful their game with Fulwood and Broughton was abandoned.

They were asked to bat first by their visitors and had reached 98-6 when play was called off for the day.

Neels Bergh had top-scored with 45 while former Lancashire and England spinner Simon Kerrigan took 3-41.

With everyone taking five points, it’s as you were in the table with Fleetwood still third, 18 points behind the leaders, Leyland.

Blackpool sit fifth and St Annes are 10th, two points clear of second-bottom Penrith.

In the Liverpool Competition, the rain came to Lytham’s rescue in their match against Leigh.

Still searching for their first win of the season, Lytham had batted first and were all out for 126.

After choosing to bat first, they had reached 56-2 before losing their last eight wickets for only 70 runs.

The man largely responsible for that was Leigh’s Toby Bulcock, who ended with 5-35 from 20 overs.

Ross Zelem and Toby Lester were Lytham’s main performers with the bat, both top-scoring with 29.

In reply, Matthew Hibbert (35 not out) and Paul Farrar (32 not out) had taken Leigh to 76-0 when play was abandoned during the 18th over.

Rain also played havoc in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield with only a handful of games seeing any play.

Five of the six top-flight games were abandoned without a ball having been bowled.

The only action came at Penwortham, where the home side had reached 136-6 against Vernon Carus.

Bottom club Fylde saw their match with second-bottom Standish called off, as was the case with South Shore’s game against Croston.

Division 1A fared slightly better with play at least starting in three of the five matches scheduled.

Kirkham and Wesham took five points from their truncated game against Withnell Fold.

The leaders had dismissed their opponents for 80 and, chasing 81 for victory in 45 overs, had reached 32-2.

Thornton Cleveleys also managed to start their game against Grimsargh but could only reach 18-1 in the sixth over before it was abandoned.

Also starting were Norcross, who managed to reach 43-1 against Mawdesley before the weather intervened.

It means Kirkham and Wesham are on 128 points, three points clear of Rufford with Thornton Cleveleys another three points back in third.