Fylde coast cricket preview: Leyland visit will be a good test for Fleetwood youngsters

Fleetwood skipper Mat Clark is relishing the test awaiting his youngsters after backing tomorrow’s opponents Leyland to challenge for the Northern Premier League title this season.

Fleetwood are second in the table, five points ahead of fourth-placed Leyland.

However, with James Rounding’s side heading to the Fylde coast on the back of a victory over leaders Netherfield, Clark is looking forward to gauging just how good his class of 2019 are.

He said: “I was a bit unsure of them at the start of the season just in terms of who they would have available.

“If they are at full strength, they beat the likes of Netherfield and Blackpool.

“I think if anybody finishes above them, they will win the league.

“I think we are ready for a game like this for the lads to see where they are at.

“I know we caught Blackpool cold early in the season but Leyland and ourselves are a settled side now so it will be an interesting pointer as to how good we are.

“Leyland are a good team, a good set of lads, very knowledgeable, a lot of good cricketers and it will be a good test for us.”

Fleetwood might be second in the league but Clark believes there is room for improvement.

They beat St Annes last time out and he is pleased with the way his young side is developing.

He said: “It has been good.

“We have been a little bit inconsistent but it is a league where everyone is beating everyone.

“We got a bit of momentum at the start of the season when we beat Blackpool in the first game of the season.

“We have a young bunch of lads and you are going to have days when things are disappointing.

“That is the learning curve of this league and I am pleased with the spirit, the effort and I’m looking forward to the remainder of the season.

“It will be good to see how far we can go.”

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE: Barrow v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Leyland, Fulwood and Broughton v Netherfield, Kendal v Penrith, Longridge v Garstang, St Annes v Chorley.

LIVERPOOL COMPETITION ECB PREMIER LEAGUE: Lytham v Orrell Red Triangle.

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD PREMIER DIVISION: Croston v Fylde, Great Eccleston v Penwortham, Morecambe v Eccleston, New Longton v Standish, Preston v Vernon Carus, South Shore v Lancaster.

DIVISION ONE A: Grimsargh v Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, Hoghton v Withnell Fold, Mawdesley v Tarleton, Norcross v Kirkham and Wesham, Thornton Cleveleys v Rufford.

SUNDAY

ECB NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: Blackpool v Longridge, St Annes v Horwich RMI

MEYLER CUP ROUND ONE: Lancaster v Eccleston, Mawdesley v Withnell Fold.