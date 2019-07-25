Youngster Barry Baggley signs professional contract with Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have announced Barry Baggley has signed his first professional contract with the club.

READ MORE: Joey Barton aims to add Peter Clarke to his Fleetwood Town squad



The 17-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a deal which will keep him at Highbury until the summer of 2022, with the club holding an option for an extra year in the youngster’s contract.

Baggley became the youngest player to ever feature for the club in the EFL, when he came off the bench at Walsall in March.

He went on to feature three times for the Cod Army in the league last season.

Belfast born, Baggley has represented Northern Ireland at U17 level,

Head coach Joey Barton said: “Barry is a player with enormous potential, and we are delighted to see him pledge his long-term future to the club.

“He is a great kid, with an infectious personality, and he has fitted into the group brilliantly since he came into the first team last year.

“Barry knows he has a lot a work ahead of him, but he understands that he is at a right club for him with outstanding facilities, which will see him grow and develop as a player and a person.”