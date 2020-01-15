Winding-up petition against Fleetwood Town dismissed by High Court

A winding-up petition against Fleetwood Town FC was dismissed at the High Court in London today.

The petition, lodged by HM Revenue & Customs over unpaid tax, was dismissed by Judge Mark Mullen.

HMRC barrister Giselle McCann told the judge at the High Court’s Insolvency and Companies Court that the debt had been paid and asked for the petition to be dismissed.

The petition had been lodged against parent company Fleetwood Wanderers Ltd and the sum of money concerned was not disclosed.

Had the League One club been wound-up it could have been forced into receivership.