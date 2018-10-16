Will Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk be fit to face Huddersfield at the weekend?

Virgil van Dijk will be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield on Saturday, according to Holland coach Ronald Koeman.

The defender, who scored in the 3-0 Nations League win over Germany on Saturday, will miss Holland’s friendly with Belgium tonight.

And there were concerns he was still being troubled by a rib injury he suffered in Liverpool’s win over Southampton last month.

However, Koeman revealed that Holland had agreed with Liverpool he would only play the first match and would be fine for the weekend.

“Our technical staff have had contact with their technical staff,” Koeman said at a press conference.

“Together we decided that he would only play against Germany. If you get something from a club, you sometimes have to give something back.

“He will be able to play for Liverpool again next week.”

The news on Van Dijk is a welcome boost for Liverpool, who are sweating on the fitness of Mohamed Salah after the striker limped out of Egypt’s 4-1 friendly win over Swaziland with a “muscle strain”.