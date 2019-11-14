Why Joey Barton is so happy in his work at Fleetwood

Joey Barton can’t see any reason not to be a coach and he is loving life at Fleetwood Town.

The Cod Army boss is only in his second season in charge but is enjoying the fruits of his labour as Town go into their 10-day break between matches fifth in League One and with at least one game in hand on three of the sides above them.

But Barton is hoping to take Town to new heights and said: “What else am I going to do? I absolutely love coming to work every morning.

“The lads, the players, the coaches .... we’ve got a fantastic culture emerging at our club and it’s great to be a part of it.

“For us it’s important to make sure we keep doing the right things on a consistent basis.

“And with the players’ ability we can take Fleetwood to places it’s not been before.”

One reason for Barton’s belief is the strength of his squad this season. Players with the attacking qualities of Wes Burns, Ched Evans, Ash Hunter, Paddy Madden and Conor McAleny have all found themselves coming off the bench in recent weeks.

Barton added: “We’ve got an abundance of riches, so it’s nice looking around your bench and knowing you’ve got attacking off the bench.

“There’s no dip in quality when we get to that 60 or 70- minute mark (and make a change).”