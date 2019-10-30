Where will ex-Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic turn up next after MLS stint with LA Galaxy?

Where next for former Manchester United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

This week the ex-Barcelona striker hinted at a return to Spain’s LaLiga.

Ibrahimovic certainly appears to have played his last match for LA Galaxy after the 5-3 MLS play-off defeat to arch rivals Los Angeles FC and will be a free agent in December when his contract expires.

And on Instagram this week, Ibrahimovic said: “Hola Espana, guess what? I’m coming back.”

The 38-year-old spent one season at the Nou Camp under Pep Guardiola in 2009, scoring 21 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions before signing for AC Milan on loan for the 2010-11 campaign - a move which was later made permanent.

But is he really on his way back to Spain’s top flight, or perhaps he’s just hinting at a holiday on one of the Costas to recharge his batteries.

It has been suggested that the Swede may now retire from playing but something tells me we haven’t seen the last of Zlatan.

Napoli and Manchester United have been two clubs linked with signing the veteran, who won the League Cup under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and helped the club to a successful Europa League triumph, though he missed out on the final with injury.