Where to catch a game in Lancashire on Non-League Day as country celebrates grassroots game

It may be the international break but there’s plenty of ways to grab a game on Saturday if your usual team isn’t in action.

October 13 has been earmarked as Non-League Day where with the top divisions not playing fans across the country are encouraged to support their local grassroots club.

Below we have a full rundown of where to catch a game

National League

Seventh-placed AFC Fylde look to keep up the pressure at the top of the table when they host Maidstone United who are struggling towards the bottom.

National League North

Runaway leaders Chorley, seven points clear of Kidderminster Harriers, travel to sixth in the table AFC Telford United looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Jamie Vermiglio’s men have won nine and drawn two of their opening 11 games. Second from bottom Southport host York City.

Northern Premier Division

Bamber Bridge face a tough task on Non-League Day with a trip to top of the table Scarborough Athletic. The Sir Tom Finney Stadium outfit are currently 11th after promotion. Lancaster City, second from bottom after a tough start, head to Grantham Town with new boss Mark Fell looking for his first win in his second game in charge.

Northern Premier League First Division West

Seventh in the table Colne host top of the table Runcorn Linnets.

FA Trophy preliminary round

Some Northern Premier League First Division West clubs are in cup action with Clitheroe hosting Pontefract Collieries and Kendal heading to Prescot Cables.

FA Vase

Charnock Richard are at Sheffield club Hallam while another of the first round ties sees Garstang make their first appearance in the competition with a trip to Swallownest in Rotherham. Nelson host Ashington at Little Wembley with Squires Gate at home to Sandbach United.

Hallmark Security League

In the Premier Division Padiham travel to Abbey Hey, Burscough are at Bootle and Barnoldswick Town visit Whitchurch Alport. First Division North games see AFC Blackpool host Holker Old Boys and early leaders Longridge Town head to Bacup Borough.

West Lancashire League Premier Division

Blackpool Wren Rovers are home to Burscough Richmond while Hesketh Bank welcome Haslingden St Marys and Southport Hesketh host Poulton.

Lancashire FA Amateur Shield round two

Euxton Villa host Coppull United and Fulwood Amateurs welcome Vickerstown to Lightfoot Green. Hurst Green are at home to Walshaw while in the north of the county, Slyne-with-Hest face Royton Town at Bottomdale Road. Thornton Cleveleys host Bolton County. All games are listed as 2pm kick-offs.