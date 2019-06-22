TEAM GB

Where are they now? - Revisiting Great Britain's 2012 Olympic Games football team

The 2012 Olympic Games saw Great Britain field their first football team at the event since 1960, and the side exited in the quarter-finals after a heartbreaking penalty shootout lost to South Korea.

Here's where all the squad are now...

1. Jack Butland - Goalkeeper

2. Jason Steele - Goalkeeper

3. Craig Dawson - Defender

4. Neil Taylor - Defender

