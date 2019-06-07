Wes Burns thanks Fleetwood Town’s fans after his best season as a professional footballer

Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns has dubbed the 2018/19 season his best since turning professional.

The 24-year-old won player of the year and goal of the season awards at the end of Town’s 2018/19 campaign.

They capped a season in which the Welshman featured as a forward, winger and full-back for Joey Barton’s team.

Having signed professional terms with Bristol City in 2012, Burns initially had loan spells at Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United, Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood.

Five goals in 14 games at Highbury kept Town in League One in 2016 before another loan move saw Burns head to Aberdeen.

He failed to score a league goal during his time at Pittodrie and then rejoined Town permanently in January 2017.

Burns said: “I’ve had a good season, it has probably been my best since signing pro.

“I think I have made 44 appearances, started 39, so that return from when you saw me at the start of the season – or where I saw myself – has been good.

“I’m honoured to receive the awards that I did at the fans awards night.

“That was a cherry on the top, it is the award everyone wants to win.

“That player of the season award is probably the biggest one apart from players’ player, because you respect the opinions of your team-mates.

“It has been a great season, I’m really proud of myself coming from where I have come.

“I think every award is a proud moment and you are grateful they recognise the work you are putting in.

“To get the support from the fans that I have had since I have been here has been superb all the way through. I cannot thank them enough.”