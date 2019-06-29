Wes Burns: Keeping Ross Wallace would be "massive" for Fleetwood Town

Wes Burns is eager to see Ross Wallace commit his future to Fleetwood Town and says that signature would make a “massive” difference to the squad.

READ MORE: Posh the perfect opener for Fleetwood new signing Danny Andrew

Wallace, 34, reported for pre-season training with Burns and the rest of the first-team squad on Wednesday.

But the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Preston midfield ace is yet to sign a contract extension.

His deal has expired but Burns is keen to see him sign again and help Town compete at the top end of the League One table.

After signing an extension himself, Burns is also keen to see goalkeeper Alex Cairns put pen to paper on a longer deal.

The versatile Burns believes Town have the foundations for success, with centre-half Ash Eastham and last term’s 19-goal top scorer Paddy Madden tied down, along with himself.

And the Welshman is excited by the signings of Josh Morris and Danny Andrew.

He said: “The foundations are there. I’ve signed a new deal, Paddy, Ash.. we are just trying to get Cairnsy over the line now!

“Obviously we are trying to get Ross Wallace to commit to another year, and if we can it makes a massive difference to us because we know he provides so much quality.

“Danny Andrew is solid at the back and Josh Morris has got a wonder-goal in him. He’s a hell of a player.

Burns was glad to be back at Poolfoot Farm for pre-season training as the lads get back into the groove.

He said: “It is just good to get back. I was buzzing to see the lads.

“The first thing you do is walk into the dressing room and all the lads are sitting there with big smiles.”