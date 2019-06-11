Wes Burns: I'm not the player Fleetwood signed and I'm still improving

Wes Burns says he has taken great strides forward since signing for Fleetwood Town and his main aim for 2019/20 is to continue improving.

The Welsh forward scored eight goals last season as well as picking up the player of the year and goal of the season prizes at the end-of-season awards evening.

However, the main plus point of the season for Burns was the number of games he has started.

Since head coach Joey Barton arrived last summer, the 24-year-old has gone on to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Starting out as a forward, Burns (pictured) ended the season in a right-back or right wing-back role.

What has really pleased Burns over the course of last season is showing how he has developed since returning to Highbury on a permanent basis in January 2017, following a loan spell with the club the previous season. He said: “The amount of games that I have started is more of a personal highlight about this season.

“Eight goals and I’ve played multiple positions.

“Towards the end of the season I’ve played more defensive.

“If I was playing in a more attacking role I would have liked to have got maybe 10 or 12 goals.

“The goal was always to just have my own stamp on the season, make an impression and show the fans finally that I am not the player they signed two years ago – I am the player I am now.

“That is probably my highlight of the season. The goal for next year is to improve on everything I have done this year.”