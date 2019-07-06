Wes Burns hopes his Fleetwood Town form can keep impressing Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns is delighted to be on Wales boss Ryan Giggs’ radar despite injury hampering his chance to join the international set-up over the summer.

The 24-year-old picked up the player of the year award for his performances for Joey Barton’s side during the 2018-19 League One campaign.

In that time, Burns racked up 44 appearances as Town finished 11th but the forward-turned-defender was unable to link up with Giggs’ squad because of a hamstring tweak.

He said: “It is obviously a great positive for me going into the summer break knowing that I had the potential to go and meet up with the Welsh squad.

“Obviously it was not to be this time due to injury and stuff but it has been a while since I have had my foot in the door with the Wales set-up, so it is nice to see the Welsh set-up are keeping an eye on me and it is good to know that I can still edge my way in.”

It had been three years since Burns was involved with the Welsh squad, having been called into a training camp prior to Euro 2016.

That was on the back of his impressive loan spell at Town from Bristol City at the end of the 2016 season but he missed out on a place in the final squad for the tournament.

Burns revealed: “Ryan Giggs did not get in touch with me personally but he did with Steve Eyre (Town’s first-team coach).

“They are really good friends and conversations passed between the three of us.

“I have expressed how disappointed I was that I could not make it.”