Wedding planner Joey Barton has change of priorities before pre-season at Fleetwood

Joey Barton will return to Fleetwood Town’s Highbury base this summer a married man as he prepares to wed long-term partner Georgia McNeil.

READ MORE: Shopping in bargain basement a minefield for Joey Barton

Barton, 36, and McNeil have three children – son Cassius, seven, daughter Pieta, four, and son Penn, who was born shortly after Barton took over as head coach at Highbury last June.

Barton is planning recruitment for the 2019/20 campaign and hoping to challenge for a top-eight finish in his second season of management.

But before pre-season training begins, the ex-Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder is to marry.

Barton was planning to complete his preparations for the big day once Town’s season finished at Wycombe.

Speaking ahead of that 1-0 defeat, he said: “I cannot really multi-task. It is one of the difficulties of being born a male.

“Not being able to multi-task is a bad character trait of mine. I can only deal with stuff in my straight vision.

“I have not thought about it (the wedding). I haven’t booked the honeymoon.

“I know I have things to do regarding the wedding but I cannot get them done until after Wycombe. After that I can start thinking about the other things that take priority in my life. My missus will not be happy about that but it is the nature of the beast really.”

After Wycombe Barton was focused on his wedding and said: “I’ve still got to find wedding rings and book a honeymoon – two relatively minor tasks that now the season is out of the way I can focus my energy on.”