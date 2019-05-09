VIDEO: AFC Fylde quintet David Haythornthwaite, Jamie Roberts, Dave Challinor, Neill Byrne and Danny Rowe hosted a press conference ahead of their National League play-off final against Salford City at Wembley

AFC Fylde started their preparations for Saturday's National League play-off final against Salford City at Wembley by hosting a press conference at Mill Farm.

Chairman David Haythornthwaite, CEO Jamie Roberts, manager Dave Challinor, captain Neill Byrne and top goalscorer Danny Rowe all faced the media at Mill Farm.

David Haythornthwaite and Dave Challinor

The Gazette and the rest of the media put questions to the five at their home base before they set off to the capital.

Haythornthwaite and company discuss Salford, their defensive record, Rowe's goals, the Class of 92, what it would mean to reach the Football League and much more in the above video.

You can read more from the quintet in The Gazette's special eight- page pull-out on Friday and across our website in the next few days.