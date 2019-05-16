UPDATE: South Yorkshire Police say a man arrested in connection with the alleged altercation involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has been further bailed until July

South Yorkshire Police say a man arrested in connection with the alleged altercation involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has been further bailed until July.

Police would neither confirm nor deny that the man arrested was Barton but have issued an update on their investigation into an incident which followed Barnsley's 4-2 win over Town at Oakwell on April 13.

The police would not release the age of the man bailed but did confirm that the arrest relates to the alleged incident in the tunnel.

The man arrested was originally bailed until this month.

The SYP spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the man remains under arrest and has been further bailed until July."

In April the police released the following statement: "A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April, has been bailed until next month.

"We would ask members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident, as it could potentially harm the investigation.

"Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.

"If you think you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 326 of 13 April 2019."

Both clubs are assisting with the police investigation and Barnsley lodged a formal complaint with the EFL and the FA.