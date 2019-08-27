UEFA award for former Manchester United star Eric Cantona

Former Manchester United ace Eric Cantona has been chosen as recipient of the 2019 UEFA President’s Award.

Cantona will join a list of previous winners which includes Sir Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio. UEFA said the award “recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.”

And UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who selected Cantona for the award, paid a glowing tribute to the 53-year-old.

“This award not only recognises his career as a player of the highest calibre, but also honours him for the person he is – a man who refuses compromise, who stands up for his values, who speaks his mind and in particular puts his heart and his soul into supporting the causes he believes in,” Ceferin said.

Cantona will receive the award in Monaco on Thursday, where the Champions League group stage draw is due to take place.