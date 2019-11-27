All the latest League One and Two transfer gossip from around the web.

TWO Peterborough United players linked with moves as Blackpool boss talks striker deal - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of EFL clubs eyeing deals.

Bristol Rovers' squad has been bolstered ahead of the busy festive period with Luke Russe returning to the club. (Bristol Live)

Nottingham Forests on-loan star Jake Taylor is looking to extend his stay with League Two side Port Vale in January (Stoke Sentinel).

Cheltenham Town will hold talks with Bristol Rovers over the future of loanee Gavin Reilly. (Bristol Live)

Chris Beech named new Carlisle boss as ex-Rochdale assistant signs 18-month deal to replace Steven Pressley. (Daily Mail)

