Tremendous treble for Blackpool-based North West Scorpions partially-sighted football team

The Blackpool-based North West Scorpions football team is celebrating a superb treble after winning the FA Disability Cup.

The Blackpool-based North West Scorpions football team is celebrating a superb treble after winning the FA Disability Cup.

The team for partially- sighted players was formed six years ago by Blackpool coach Daniel Pack, whose son Bailey plays in the team.

The Scorpions defeated Birmingham Futsal 9-4 in the final at the FA’s St George’s Park base in Staffordshire, where 18-year-old Bailey was one of five Scorpions players who shared the goals.

It followed the Scorpions’ triumph in the national league and league cup.

The team’s goal now is to win the Open Cup at the start of next season and so have their hands on all four trophies.

Head coach Daniel told The Gazette: “There was no pathway in this region for partially-sighted people to continue playing beyond the age of 16, so we started a new team to play in the national league and have won the division one trophy.

“This was the second year running we had reached the FA Cup final and we lost last year. This time we didn’t have the nerves to contend with and we won well.”

The showpiece final for partially sighted players was one of five FA Disability Cup finals staged at St George’s over the same weekend. The others were for amputee, blind, cerebral palsy and powerchair players.

Striker Bailey Pack has scored in both FA Cup finals for the Scorpions and was named national league player of the year.

South Shore-based Bailey also shares the coaching duties with his dad and said: “We also coach together at Spirit of Youth juniors, so there’s a good coaching dynamic.

“As a player it can be tough having your dad as head coach because he certainly lets you know if you have done something wrong.

“It was really good to travel down to St George’s, stay overnight and play in the final, and to be the only player to score two years running.

“It had become a lot harder to carry on playing partially-sighted football beyond 16 until this team was formed, and we’ve gone from strength to strength.” Bailey has undertaken a scholarship at AFC Fylde and goes to university in September.

The Scorpions recruits players from all over the north-west, with one who comes over from Northern Ireland. Cleveleys-based Henry Anslow is also a member of the squad.

Dan used to play himself and is also partially sighted.

Dan and Bailey are on the lookout for senior and junior partially-sighted players to get involved. Bailey can be contacted on 07522 280040.