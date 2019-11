Have your say

The January transfer window is fast approaching...

Here, we round-up the latest League One and Two transfer rumours and gossip – including the latest episode in the Ivan Toney transfer saga.

Wrexham have announced the signing of 23-year-old winger Omari Patrick on an initial short-term loan deal from League Two side Bradford City. (Various)

Sunderland, Wrexham, Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers all feature – but what has Posh director of football Barr Fry said about the Black Cats’ chances of signing ex-Newcastle United attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison?

Former Bolton Wanderers forward Aaron Wilbraham has slammed ex-Trotters boss Phil Parkinson for not fighting his corner when he was desperately trying to secure a new deal to stay at the club. (UnderTheCosh Podcast)

Port Vale defender Kieran Kennedy has joined National League side Wrexham on loan until January. (Various)

Bristol City have been the latest club to be linked with Ivan Toney. (Bristol Live)

And Ivan Toney could be unsettled by a big-money offer, Peterborough director Barry Fry has admitted. (Bristol Live)

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claims even a 2million bid wouldnt be enough to tempt them to sell Marcus Maddison in January with interest from three Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette)

Former Northampton midfielder Dean Bowditch has signed for Stowmarket Town on a deal until the end of the season. (Northampton Chronicle)

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has claimed Sunderland were interested in bringing former academy product Alex Gorrin back to Wearside this summer. (Sunderland Echo)