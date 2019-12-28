'This move is a sign of our intent': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's capture of former Ipswich winger Grant Ward

Simon Grayson believes Blackpool's capture of former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward is a sign of the club's intent.

READ MORE: Blackpool see off competition from Rotherham to land former Ipswich winger



The Seasiders saw off competition from the likes of Rotherham United to land the 25-year-old, who has agreed an initial 18-month contract with the club.

It has been reported the Millers made Ward, who previously spent time on loan with the Yorkshire outfit, an offer that would have made him one of the club's highest earners.

But the former Tottenham Hotspurs man, who joined Ipswich for a fee reported to be £600,000 in 2016, has opted to join the Seasiders instead.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Grant in,” Grayson said.

“He’s a player with proven Championship experience and he offers versatility in those attacking positions, both centrally and wide.

"I’ve spoken to a number of people in the game about him, including Mick McCarthy, and they all speak highly of him.

“The move is a sign of our intent to do business early in the transfer window as we look to strengthen and keep improving the squad.”