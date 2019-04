The EFL has confirmed the key dates across the EFL and its competitions for the 2019/20 season.

From the fixture release date right through to the play-off finals, here are all the key dates every Championship, League One and Two club needs to know. Click and scroll through the pages:

Fixture release date: Thursday June 20, 2019 at 9am.

Start date - Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Carabao Cup Round One: W/C August 12, 2019.

Carabao Cup Final: Sunday April 5, 2020.

Checktrade Trophy Group Stage: W/C September 2, 2019.

Checktrade Trophy Final: Sunday, April 5, 2020.

League Two Play-Off Final: Saturday, May 16, 2020.

League One Play-Off Final: Sunday, May 24, 2020.