'The game was exhilarating': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's dramatic win against Fleetwood

Terry McPhillips believes his Blackpool side deserved to get their stoppage time winner as the Seasiders left it late to beat Fylde coast rivals Fleetwood Town.

READ MORE: Match report from Blackpool's last-gasp win against Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood

Nathan Delfouneso bundled home in the fourth minute of injury time to hand the Seasiders a 2-1 win against Joey Barton's men.

Despite leaving it late, McPhillips felt the win was exactly what his players deserved for their efforts.

“The game was exhilarating, I thought the crowd were awesome and were relentless with their singing and their passion," the Pool boss said.

“I thought our lads gave back and I thought we were the better team.

“We played the pitch better than we have in previous games and I thought we thoroughly deserved to win.

“We’re drawing and Curtis Tilt wants to play centre forward and it’s hard to stop him, that’s the enthusiasm and desire to win the game.

“They’re obviously down to 10 men at that stage and Tilty wasn’t going back until we got the goal, and thankfully we did.

“That’s the spirit and I can’t fault the lads for their effort, they were magnificent. It would just be nice if we could score more goals to make it easier for ourselves.”

Blackpool had earlier taken the lead during the first half courtesy of Jay Spearing's penalty, after Nya Kirby had been felled by James Husband inside the box.

The lead lasted just six minutes though, with Ched Evans levelling matters with a well-taken header.

“I thought Nya did ever so well to win the penalty," McPhillips added.

“It was part of the plan for him to be run at people like he did against Wycombe, where he also won us a penalty.

“He’s such a diminutive player and skillful, he gets people off balance. He roasted the lad and won us the penalty and Jay smashed it away with aplomb.

“I didn’t really feel that threatened by them but their lad has put a good ball in and Ched Evans has pulled away and got in between our players to score with a great header.

“I thought that was a bit harsh on us because I thought we were the better side and deserved to win.”

Fleetwood were reduced to 10 men on 72 minutes when Nathan Sheron was shown a straight red for a late and cynical challenge on Matty Virtue.

“I thought it was a poor tackle," McPhillips said.

“Matty is such an honest lad but he’s got a gash in his leg.

“He’s gone in fairly but their lad has done him and it was poor, so he rightfully got sent off.”