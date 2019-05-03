The 2010 Gazette article that proves prospective buyer's link to Blackpool FC

It has been rumoured that Simon Sadler, the Hong Kong-based businessman reportedly interested in buying Blackpool FC, supposedly has previous ties to the club and the town.

An old article in The Gazette has now been unearthed from May 22, 2010 - the day the Seasiders sealed their remarkable promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 win over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final.

It features an interview with Sadler, then aged 40, previewing that famous day at Wembley.

The story reads: “Did you know there was a hedge fund on the stock market in Asia named after Blackpool? You do now.

“And the man who operates it is a Seasider who has flown back to the UK to watch the big game.

“Bispham-born Simon Sadler, a former Warbreck High pupil, was a regular in the old West Paddock throughout the 80s, watching the likes of Eamonn O’Keefe and Paul Stewart, as well as his all time favourite Oooh Andy Garner.

“Trips to Bloomfield Road became a bit of a problem though as his banking career flourished and he moved to Moscow and then Hong Kong.

“The 40-year-old operates a hedge fund which is the fifth largest in Asia - Segantii Capital – named after the original tribe of Blackpool and which has a tangerine and white corporate colour.”

Sadler, the founder of Segantii Capital, is believed to be heading up a consortium weighing up a bid.

It is claimed the hedge fund’s assets are in excess of $1billion and Sadler was present at Bloomfield Road for the recent fixture against Peterborough United.

Sadler is said to be keen to keep current board members Ben Hatton and Michael Bolingbroke at the club were his bid to be successful.