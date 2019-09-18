Striker Kurt Willoughby delighted with first goals but AFC Fylde need a win

Kurt Willoughby has admitted a huge weight has been lifted off his shoulders after registering his first goals for AFC Fylde.

The Blackpool-born striker came off the bench to net a brace in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat away to Yeovil Town.

The 22-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer for AFC Blackpool, Clitheroe and FC United in previous years, but it’s taken him nine appearances to get off the mark for the Coasters.

“It’s taken me a bit longer than expected to score as I’m used to scoring every other game,” he admitted.

“It’s a massive weight off my shoulders and it’s going to give me loads of confidence going into the next game.

“For the first goal it was a long throw from the right-hand side.

“I’ve just gambled that one of our players is going to win it and flick it on, and I’ve just got in there at the back post to tap it in.

“For the second, Kyle (Jameson) has done really well down the left side and he’s put a ball in to me where I was about six yards out. I’ve made contact and put it in.”

Fylde’s defeat at Huish Park was the seventh game without victory for Dave Challinor’s men, who had been tipped to compete for the title in the National League.

But the Coasters now find themselves in the bottom four, having won just two of their opening 10 encounters.

Willougby added: “Our main aim at Yeovil was to get the three points that we need and I thought our second- half performance could have at least warranted a point.

“So we’re massively disappointed not to get anything.

“But when you start the way we did, when you go 2-0 down early on in the first half, you’ve got a mountain to climb.

“That’s especially the case when you’re away from home against a Yeovil side who have started the season well.

“Saying that, with the way we played in the second half I think the minimum we should have got was a point. At half-time when you’re 2-0 down you’d obviously take that.

“There are positives to take but we really needed the win.”

Both of Willoughby’s second-half strikes cut the deficit from two goals to one but Fylde couldn’t pull level.

He added: “At half-time the manager just told us to work hard first and foremost, to tackle hard, be strong, run fast, do the basics right and build into the game.

“We changed the shape and went with me and Jordan (Williams) up front, and I think that worked.

“We started to get some joy and we created some chances, and on another day we could have got a point, if not all three.”

Fylde now have two home games on the bounce to try to turn around their form, starting with Eastleigh in Saturday’s televised game. Wrexham are the visitors next Tuesday.

“You obviously prefer to be playing at home because it gives you that extra bit of confidence,” Willoughby said.

“We are looking to win both games, but right now our focus is to get back into training and to get some positivity and confidence.”