Stockport County 2 AFC Fylde 1: Williams strikes again but can't save Coasters

Stockport County withheld heavy second-half pressure to extend Fylde's winless run to six games at Edgeley Park.

Despite dominating large parts of the game and pulling a goal back with Jordan Williams' third in two games, Fylde’s couldn't find a way back after conceding twice in two minutes in the first half.

Fylde were in control in the early stages, Williams again operating through the middle after his brace at Bromley in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

The opening exchanges looked positive as Mark Yeates did well to find Danny Rowe in the box but his tame volley was easily held by Ben Hinchliffe.

A stoppage in play seemed to halt Fylde's momentum and Stockport took the lead with their first attempt of the night on 19 minutes.

Ben Jackson cut in from the left wing all too easily and fired a low effort from the edge of the box which found its way into the bottom corner.

This spurred Stockport on and they quickly doubled their lead, though with a massive slice of bad luck from Fylde’s perspective.

Nyal Bell did well to win the ball from Fylde's Kyle Jameson and looked to play in Elliot Osborne, though the ball struck James Craigen as he tracked back and was diverted into the visitors' net for an own goal.

Though a little shellshocked from this quickfire double, Fylde could have pulled a goal back on the half-hour when Rowe was found in space in the box. However, the striker could not react quickly enough and his strike was blocked by Ash Palmer.

Yeates was doing his utmost to get a grip on the game for Fylde but just before half-time he was stopped in his tracks before he could pull the trigger.

With their healthy two-goal cushion, Stockport were happy to shut up shop in the second half and Fylde accepted this invitation to attack, Rowe almost scoring just 23 seconds after the restart.

Even so, Stockport fans thought they would have a third goal to celebrate but Bell's close-range strike was turned behind for a corner.

The in-form Williams gave the Coasters a lifeline on the hour.

Yeates’ perfectly weighted through-ball found Williams in plenty of space on the left of the penalty box and the forward was only to happy to lash the ball beyond Hinchliffe.

Nick Haughton and Kurt Willoughby were introduced to test the Stockport defence but chance after chance went begging.

It was former Stockport County man Scott Duxbury who went closest to levelling when he was found unmarked in the box, his left-footed effort a whisker wide.

Fylde were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 90th minute, and the home fans celebrated as though they had scored when Rowe's set-piece flew straight into the wall.

They were soon celebrating an unlikely victory and Fylde manager Dave Challinor said: "I can’t stand here and say we didn't deserve anything from the game because we did. We should have won.

"What you can’t do, though, is concede goals in the manner we have. We conceded two really poor goals and you come away having lost against a team that actually had one effort on target all night.

"Our decision-making at the back needs to get better but it seems like every attempt on target ends up in the back of our net.

"Are we defending poorly as a team? No, we’re not - it’s individual errors and that’s something we need to look at."

The defeat sees Fylde slip to 18th and they could fall further with no match this weekend due to scheduled opponents Barnet's international call-ups. The Coasters return to action at Yeovil a week on Saturday.

Stockport: Hinchliffe, Miniham, Palmer, Jackson (Dimaio 63), Cowan, Keane, Arthur, Walker, Osborne (Downing 90), Thomas, Bell (Mulhern 64); subs not used: Ormson, Curran

Fylde: Montgomery, Craigen (Haughton 60), Jameson, Byrne, Duxbury Croasdale, Philliskirk, Williams, Yeates (Willoughby 69), Kosylo, Rowe; subs not used: Lavercombe, Whitmore, Ngwatala

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 3,912