St Helens Town 0 AFC Blackpool 1: Charnley hits cup winner for Mechanics

AFC Blackpool recorded a third successive win to go through to third round of the North West Counties League’s Macron Cup with victory on Merseyside.

Recent signing Ryan Charnley scored Mechanics’ winner in the 13th minute.

Manager Martin Baird made four changes to his side that beat Bacup in first division north as Dela Cruz, Simmons, Charnley and McClean all came into the starting 11.

AFC started well against their struggling league rivals and Ben Duffield headed wide after just three minutes.

The decisive moment came after good build-up play. Jamie Milligan found the run of Charnley into the box and he slotted home.

St Helens went close six minutes before half-time, when Gedeao Varela found space in the box but keeper Alex Cameron was quick to close him down.

Blackpool had chances after the break, when Ben Fishwick headed over from a Carnan Dawson cross and Milligan’s free-kick was saved as it headed for the bottom corner.

Blackpool had a penalty appeal for a push on Fishwick waved away, and St Helens went close to an equaliser in the closing minutes as Cameron produced another good save and Conor Barton’s effort was cleared off the line by Ryan McClean.

Blackpool: Cameron, Simmons, Dawson, McClean, Penswick, Robinson, Charnley (Bishop 62), Fishwick, Duffield, Milligan, Dela Cruz.