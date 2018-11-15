St Bernadette's set first Fit2Glow football festival in Blackpool alight

Blackpool held its first Fit2Glow football tournament, delivered by Blackpool FC Community Trust in partnership with Blackpool Illuminations LightPool Festival.

The glow-in-the-dark football tournament was a huge success, with 231 participants and 22 Blackpool primary schools competing.

The free round-robin tournament was staged at three Sport Blackpool venues: Palatine Leisure Centre, Moor Park Leisure Centre and Blackpool Sports Centre.

Pitches and goals were marked out with special fluorescent tape and the 33 Year two teams were equipped with fluorescent bibs, headbands and wristbands, and the ball shone under the ultraviolet lights.

The winners of each heat gained a place at the Fit2Glow Final at the Empress Ballroom, where St Bernadette’s Primary School lifted the Fit2Glow Trophy, presented by Blackpool player Joe Bunney, after five wins out of five.

All finalists were presented with a Blackpool FC Community Trust medal and the schools received an educational Illuminations workshop.