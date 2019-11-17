Squires Gate’s game with Winsford United is abandoned with them leading 4-1 at the Brian Addison Stadium

Squires Gate were 11 minutes away from a second victory in a week when a power cut at the club caused the game against Winsford United to be abandoned with them leading 4-1.

Gate had taken the lead through Josh Pollard after 18 minutes when the home side broke from a Winsford attack.

The man in the middle played a good advantage as James Boyd was held back but he released Pollard, who made no mistake in firing home.

The visitors equalised on the half-hour when a clearance fell behind Gate’s backline for Obi Anurou to run onto and score.

Gate retook the lead after the break when Jack Iley made it two in two games, scoring at the second attempt.

Five minutes later and Iley struck again for Gate, volleying in after a ball into the box had been headed clear.

Gate’s lead could have been increased further when Ryan Riley’s cross was blocked by a hand but Iley’s spot-kick was met by a fine save.

They scored again when Riley sent a free-kick into the top corner but the day ended early when the Brian Addison Stadium was plunged into darkness and the floodlights were unable to be repaired.

A league panel will now decide if the result stands or a replay is needed.

Squires Gate: Gidley, Dodd, Higham, Westwood, Parker, Farnworth, Pollard, Riley, Boyd, Iley, Ing. Subs: McCaragher, Fox, Hudson, Rufus.