Winsford United 3 Squires Gate 3: Six goals and two red cards in another eventful match

Squires Gate were involved in another crazy game as they drew 3-3 at Winsford United a week after losing by the odd goal in seven against Silsden.

Manager Andy Clarkson welcomed back Adam Sumner and Joe Booth, while Josh Woods was in goal Gate with Ben Fletcher unavailable.

Gate made the perfect start, taking the lead in the first minute when Ric Seear cut inside past the full-back and was bought down for a penalty.

Midfielder James Boyd took responsibility and fired the penalty low past the keeper to give Gate the early lead.

An end-to-end first half saw the home side awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Dan Gray.

The referee, who was right behind the foul, seemed to wave play on but his assistant was adamant that a penalty should be awarded.

After five minutes of deliberation, Gray was shown a straight red card, the penalty was awarded and David Short scored the hosts’ equaliser.

Gate’s lead was restored on the half-hour mark when Boyd, who had been moved to right-back, arrived late on the edge of the box and fired into the bottom corner.

Winsford were then reduced to 10 men just before the break when Sean Sherwood earned a second yellow.

The second half saw both sides have early chances before the hosts levelled when Short volleyed past Woods.

Clarkson reacted by making a couple of changes with one of them, Dean Ing, curling a shot just over.

Ing then gave Gate the lead on 83 minutes when good strength saw him power through and fire home.

However, another sub had his say two minutes later as Joe Duckworth equalised for Winsford.

Gate are next in action on Saturday when they host Barnoldswick Town.

Squires Gate: Woods, Gray, Sumner, Rossall, Bamba, Booth, Staunton-Turner, Charnley, Boyd, Seear, Egidi. Subs: Mullen, Ing, Reader.